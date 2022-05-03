WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats were able to quiet Federal Hocking's bats on Monday.
Kolton Zimmer pitched a complete game to lead Waterford to an 8-1 win over the Lancers.
Zimmer allowed two singles and worked around four walks in seven innings. He struck out nine batters, needing 100 pitches to lead the Wildcats to the win.
The Lancers scored their only run in the first inning against Zimmer, but Waterford scored two in the bottom half of the inning to lead for good.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the third and four more in the fourth to open up the seven-run lead.
Mason Jackson and Iden Miller each hit singles for Federal Hocking, with Miller collecting the team's lone RBI.
Billy Ward drew a walk and scored Federal Hocking's first-inning run. Jackson, Drew Airhart and Cody Mettler each drew one base on balls for Federal Hocking.
Federal Hocking is 5-9 overall, and 4-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
