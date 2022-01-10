WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats won a defensive battle on Saturday.
Waterford defeated Alexander 43-26 in a non-league game in Washington County.
The Wildcats improved to 9-1 with the win.
Waterford led 8-3 after one quarter and 17-11 at halftime. The lead was 35-18 going to the fourth quarter.
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander (6-6) with 19 points, making four 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and eight of her 10 free throw attempts. Grinstead scored 14 of Alexander's 15 second-half points.
Kara Meeks added five points, with Trinity Daniels scoring two points.
Cara Taylor led Waterford with 16 points, with Avery Wagner adding 13 points. Mackenzie Suprano scored six points, Laykyn Jones five points and Lily Franchino three points.
