ALBANY — With the postseason tournament quickly approaching, the Alexander Spartans were dealt a setback on Monday by the Waterford Wildcats.
"We're kind of at a crossroads right now where we can get better or we can go south," Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. "We'll see what the kids want to do, but I can promise you, we'll get to work tomorrow."
Waterford used a 14-0 run at the end of the first half to build up a 10-point halftime lead, ultimately leading to a 51-42 victory at Alexander High School.
It marked the Spartans' second loss in a row, both coming at home, over the last five days.
"I hope this is a wakeup call for us," Grinstead said. "I feel like it will be."
Monday's non-league game turned drastically over the final few minutes of the first half.
Alexander junior point guard Marlee Grinstead made a pair of free throws for a 19-15 lead with 2:45 remaining in the second quarter. The Spartans, up to that point, had never trailed after going ahead 9-2 in the opening minutes of the game.
However, Grinstead picked up her third foul with 2:20 remaining, forcing her to the bench. It was a play in which her coach, Jeff Grinstead, felt like the foul was incorrectly assessed to his daughter, and that she wasn't involved in the play.
The call stood, Waterford's Riley Schweikert made two free throws, and the game was never the same again.
The Wildcats (14-6) took advantage of Grinstead's absence, using full-court pressure to disrupt the Spartans (16-5) the rest of the half.
"We haven't been in this situation any this year and when she had two (fouls), I probably should have took her out, but I knew what was going to happen," Jeff Grinstead said. "Picked up the third foul and we didn't have a choice."
Waterford's first lead of the game came when Mackenzie Suprano scored on a drive into the lane for a 21-19 advantage.
"When you take out the other team's best player and best ball handler, that's when you've got to take advantage of those situations," Waterford coach Jerry Close said. "I thought the kids responded well to that."
The situation only got worse for Alexander when senior Jadyn Mace picked up her third foul and was also forced to the bench with 57.7 seconds remaining.
Lakyn Jones scored on a drive, then Suprano's steal and assist led to Cara Taylor's transition layup for a 29-19 advantage in the closing seconds.
The Wildcats' 14-0 run to end the half all came after Marlee Grinstead's third foul, and eight of Alexander's 20 turnovers came in the second quarter.
"The girls that we had in there were working their tail off to try and get the ball in and get it up the floor, take care of it," Jeff Grinstead said. "It just didn't work out that way."
The Wildcats always had an answer for ever Spartans' run in the second half.
Alexander was within 33-26 after scoring five points in a row, but Waterford eventually extended the lead to 40-28 after Suprano converted a layup with 2:12 left in the third.
Taylor led Waterford with 21 points on 6 of 11 shooting on the night. Her half-court shot at the third-quarter buzzer was another blow to the Spartans, allowing the Wildcats to lead 43-30.
"You know what you're getting out of her," Close said. "It doesn't matter. We've seen box-and-ones and everything else on her and she still gives you everything she's got. That's just Cara. She's that way in volleyball, softball, everything she plays, she's 100 percent."
Alexander held Waterford to just two points over the first five minutes and 34 seconds of the fourth quarter, but couldn't find enough offense to erase the deficit.
The Spartans were within 45-39 with 2:12 left after a Marlee Grinstead drive, and 47-42 with 1:10 left after Brooke Casto's 3-pointer, but got no closer.
"We haven't been in a lot of games where teams have come out and just punched right back in the face after we got that lead," Close said. "So it was good to see and it was good to see them respond to that. Good win for us."
Suprano added 17 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists for Waterford, which made all 19 of its free throw attempts on the night.
Their final six points came from the foul line to help salt the game away.
"They were overdue for this," Close said. "We haven't shot well from the free throw line at times and in fact we haven't gotten ourselves to the free throw line at times, and I thought we did a much better job of that tonight."
Marlee Grinstead, who was able to play the entire second half, finished with 17 points, three assists and two blocks. Casto added 12 points, while Kara Meeks had 10 points and three assists.
Alexander won't have time to dwell on the loss, as it is scheduled to conclude the regular season at Jackson on Thursday.
The Spartans will then open the Division III sectional tournament at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Zane Trace.
"We have kids that want to win," Jeff Grinstead said. "We've got a lot of seniors, juniors, they want to win. They want to do well in the tournament. We'll find out these next couple days how well they want to do and how hard they're ready to work these next couple of days."
Waterford 51, Alexander 42
Waterford;7;22;14;8;—;51
Alexander;11;8;11;12;—;42
WATERFORD 51 (14-6)
Cara Taylor 6 8-8 21, Mackenzie Suprano 5 6-6 17, Lakyn Jones 1 0-0 2, Alayna Jones 0 0-0 0, Riley Schweikert 2 2-2 6, Brianna Offenberger 1 1-1 3, Lily Franchino 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 15 19-19 51; 3-point field goals: 2 (Taylor, Suprano 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 42 (16-5)
Jadyn Mace 0 1-4 1, Brooke Casto 5 0-0 12, Erin Scurlock 0 0-0 0, Kara Meeks 4 1-1 10, Marlee Grinstead 6 4-4 17, Karsyn Raines 1 0-1 2, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 6-10 42; 3-point field goals: 4 (Casto 2, Meeks, Grinstead 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 15-38 (.395), 3-point field goals 2-10 (.200); Alexander 16-35 (.457), 3-point field goals 4-8 (.500); Free throws — Waterford 19-19 (1.000), Alexander 6-10 (.600); Rebounds — Waterford 28 (Schweikert 11), Alexander 16 (Mace 4); Assists — Waterford 4 (Suprano 3), Alexander 10 (Grsintead 4); Blocks — Waterford 2, Alexander 2 (Grinstead 2); Turnovers — Waterford 20, Alexander 20; Steals — Waterford 14 (Taylor 6), Alexander 10 (Mace 4); Team fouls — Waterford 13, Alexander 19; JV game — Waterford 30, Alexander 16.
