POMEROY — The Waterford Wildcats vaulted to the top of the standings in the Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf race.
Waterford won the second TVC golf meet, held Thursday at the Meigs County Golf Course.
The Wildcats had the top four individual scorers, easily cruising to the win with a team score of 177.
The Wildcats' main competition wasn't present, however. Athens, which took first-place honors in the opening league match, did not compete.
A time change that led to the meet being held earlier in the day wasn't communicated to Athens, therefore the Bulldogs ended up forfeiting when they didn't arrive on time.
As a result, Waterford leads the TVC standings after two meets with a 15-1 record, and Athens falls to 8-8.
Wellston (13-3 overall) and Federal Hocking (11-5) each tied with a score of 211, with the Rockets winning the tiebreaker.
River Valley (8-8) finished fourth at 231, Vinton County (5-11) was fifth at 235 and Alexander (7-9) was sixth at 237. Meigs (2-14) came in seventh at 243.
Waterford's Madison Hiener was the medalist for the round with a score of 42. She was followed by teammates' Leah Ryan (44), Kari Carney (45) and Gwen Lang (46).
Federal Hocking's Addison Jackson was tied for fourth overall with a round of 46, followed by her Lancer teammate Mia Basim. She shot a 48, tied for sixth.
River Valley's Sophia Gee and Meigs' Lorena Kennedy were also tied for sixth with 48s. Wellston's duo of Hallie Shea (ninth, 50) and Nikia Thacker (10th, 52) rounded out the top 10.
Federal Hocking's Emma Wilson finished with a 52, and Stella Gilcher a 65 for the Lancers.
Wellston's team score was completed by and Sarah Shea (53) and Kimmi Aubrey (56). Haylee Ratherty's 68 allowed the Rockets to win the tie breaker against Federal Hocking.
Vinton County's team score was made up of Maddie Cain (52), Jaya Booth (54) and Rylee McNichols (64), while Kerrigan Weber, Kellie Collins and Olivia Schroeder each shot rounds of 65.
Alexander was led by Elyse Atha (52), Alexis Belville (58), Kailey Cozort (62), Monica Thompson (65) and Hannah Williams (66).
After Kennedy, Meigs was led by Faith Roush (58), Kyleen Dill (59) and Rebecca Young (78).
Nelsonville-York's Anna Lanning (52) and Ryleigh Giffin (53) also competed on Thursday, although the Buckeyes (3-13 overall) didn't have enough participants for a team score.
The third TVC meet is scheduled for Tuesday at the Franklin Valley Golf Course, with Vinton County serving as the host school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.