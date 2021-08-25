JACKSON — The Waterford Wildcats came out on top in Tuesday's Tri-Valley Conference girls' golf matchup.
As a result, the Wildcats are also in the driver's seat in the league standings.
The Wildcats took first place in the meet hosted by Wellston at the Franklin Valley Golf Course.
Waterford won with a team score of 193 to improve to 30-2 on the season.
Athens was second with a team score of 201. It was the first time Waterford had beaten Athens on the course this season, but the Bulldogs' TVC record is 23-9 due to having to forfeit the second league meet.
Waterford and Athens combined to have seven of the top-10 placers.
The Wildcats' Leah Ryan was the medalist for the round with a score of 45. Her teammate, Kari Carney, was tied for second with a 46.
Athens' Helen Liu tied Carney, as she led the Bulldogs with a score of 46.
Federal Hocking's Addison Jackson was fourth overall at 49, followed by Athens' Maddie Whiting. She was fifth with a score of 50.
There was a four-way tie for sixth as Wellston's Hallie Shea, Athens' Lisa Liu and Waterford's Parker Powers and Madison Hiener all finished with scores of 51.
Vinton County's Jaya Booth rounded out the top 10 with a score of 53.
In the team standings, Federal Hocking (23-9) was third with a 223. Wellston (22-10) was fourth at 229. River Valley (14-18) was fifth at 232. Vinton County (13-19) was sixth at 240, while Alexander (10-22) was seventh at 255. Meigs (6-26) was eighth at 258.
