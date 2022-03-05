PICKERINGTON — The Trimble Tomcats gathered for one more team picture on Saturday on the court at Pickerington North High School.
It wasn't with the trophy they wanted, but it was still a piece of hardware only one other Tomcat girls' basketball team has ever brought back to Glouster.
Trimble's season ended with the regional runner-up trophy, as the Tomcats lost a showdown to Waterford, 40-33, in a Division IV, Region 15 championship game.
Waterford and Trimble split the season series and shared the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title, but it's the Wildcats who win the ultimate prize and will head to Dayton for the state tournament.
"It's just a great group of kids," Waterford coach Jerry Close said. "Great, gutty effort."
Waterford wins a regional title for the second year in a row, and for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.
Trimble, playing in a regional final for the first time since 2005, was trying to advance to the state tournament for the first time, but couldn't crack Waterford's defense.
The Wildcats (24-3) pressured the Tomcats (22-5) everywhere on the court, slowing the game down and winning with defense.
"(Friday), we did a walk through, we went over their pressure," Trimble coach Joe Richards said. "Let's face it, when we played them at our place, they kicked our butt. I thought we did a fantastic job all night on the immediate pressure, the full-court press. I thought we did a fantastic job, but they never stop."
The Tomcats had limited offensive attempts, taking only 37 shots, making 14 of them to go with 15 turnovers.
Trimble scored 12 points in the third quarter, but was held to single digits in the other frames.
Close said that Waterford gave up an average of 31 points per game.
"Our defense was good," he said. "That's what got us here. We knew that we had to ride our defense. When you've got three thousand point scorers (for Trimble), we knew you can't leave anyone open."
The Tomcats fell in the trap of playing from behind most of the game. They jumped out to an 8-4 lead, but never held the upper hand over the final three quarters.
Waterford ran time off the clock on nearly every trip, hardly ever took a bad shot and only turned the ball over nine times.
"I felt like we could be a little more methodical on the offensive end," Close said. "They had more scorers, but I thought we could control the game a little bit more on the offensive end and I think we did a pretty good job of that tonight."
Perhaps the key stretch came in the third quarter. The Tomcats fell behind 21-14, but scored seven quick points to force a 21-21 tie after two Jayne Six free throws.
It was a chance to the Tomcats to potentially take a lead and dictate the tempo, but Waterford quickly went back ahead.
Cara Taylor made two free throws that ultimately gave the Wildcats a 23-21 lead that they would never relinquish.
It eventually was a 7-0 run that put Trimble behind, 28-21, after Avery Wagner scored on a putback with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Wagner, a 6-foot-3 freshman, had a big impact on the game. She battled Six, Trimble's 6-foot-3 senior, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
"Avery did a great job on Six tonight, keeping her closed down," Close said. "The buckets that she did get, she had to work for. Just a great gutty win for these kids."
The Tomcats made pushes down the stretch, but the Wildcats were able to hold onto the lead. Two corner 3-pointers for Mackenzie Suprano loomed large in a defensive battle.
The first one gave Waterford a 31-23 lead in the third quarter, the second one put Trimble in a 36-29 hole with 6:00 left.
"Those were the two biggest shots of the game," Richards said. "Leaving her in the corner, we're not helping off of her, so that's a defensive mistake that we made both times."
The Tomcats pulled to within 36-33 after baskets for Six and Emily Young, with still 2:52 remaining.
That was as close as Trimble could get. Young had a 3-point attempt rattle out with 2:25 left that could have tied the game.
The Tomcats were thwarted again after Jaylee Orsborne picked up a steal, but was called for a charge in the open court when she was attempting to find Briana Orsborne running to the basket with 2:07 left.
"We got some great looks," Richards said. "36-33, we were down three and that charge call, which was very questionable, we had all the momentum. Briana's running for a layup and they call a charge.
"We were right there. Hats off to them, because I thought our defense was pretty good too."
Layken Jones split a pair of free throws for a 37-33 Waterford lead with 1:50 left, then Lilly Franchino made two free throws after a defensive stop to lift Waterford to a 39-33 lead with 1:03 remaining.
The Tomcats didn't score for the final 2:53, with the Wildcats' final four points coming from the free throw line.
Suprano led Waterford with 12 points, four steals and three assists. Taylor added six point, four steals and two assists.
Waterford advances to the Division IV state semifinals at UD Arena against Buckeye Central, a 48-32 winner over Dalton on Saturday.
"Hats off to them, I hope they go and win it all next weekend," Richards said.
Six led Trimble with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots. Young had five points and four assists, while Jaylee Orsborne and Briana Orsborne each have five points. Laikyn Imler had four points and seven rebounds.
The Tomcats' senior class lifted the program to heights not seen since their all-time leading scorer Jennifer Grandy led the way in the mid-2000s.
Trimble had to cancel the varsity season due to a lack of healthy players when the group was in eighth grade.
They burst onto the season as freshmen, going 9-14. The Tomcats were 19-6 their sophomore seasons, and 18-5 last year.
"There's a lot of tears, a lot of crying," Richards said. "I treat them like my daughters."
Six, Young and Orsborne are career thousand-point scorers. The Tomcats won three league titles, three sectional titles and had Saturday's appearance in the regional finals.
They also battled toe to toe with Waterford. Trimble hadn't beaten Close and the Wildcats since early in the 2005-06 season before beating them four times in the last three seasons.
"All eight of them, print them, Jayne, Riley (Campbell), Laikyn, Briana, Emily, Madaline (Yuska), Sophia (Ives), Ashlynn (Hardy), love every one of them," Richards said. "I just told them two things, they're welcome in the gym any time. They're always going to be a part of this program. You can't take that wall away of what they've accomplished this year, last year, and I better be invited to their weddings. I don't care where it's at.
"I just told them I love them, and it's going to be tough the bus ride home and the next couple days, not being able to see them at practice."
Waterford 40, Trimble 33
Waterford;10;7;14;9;—;40
Trimble;8;6;12;7;—;33
WATERFORD 40 (24-3)
Cara Taylor 2 2-4 6, Lilly Franchino 1 2-2 4, Mackenzie Suprano 4 2-2 12, Layken Jones 0 2-4 2, Avery Wagner 3 0-1 6, Kendall Sury 2 1-1 5, Madi Hiener 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 14 9-14 40; 3-point field goals: 3 (Suprano 2, Heiner 1)
TRIMBLE 33 (22-5)
Jaylee Orsborne 2 0-2 5, Laikyn Imler 2 0-0 4, Briana Orsborne 2 0-0 5, Emily Young 2 0-0 5, Jayne Six 6 2-2 14, Riley Campbell 0 0-0 0, Lydia Beha 0 0-0 0, Emily Calentine 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 14 2-4 33; 3-point field goals: 3 (Jaylee Orsborne, Briana Orsborne, Young 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Waterford 14-46 (.304), 3-point field goals 3-14 (.214), Trimble 14-37 (.378), 3-point field goals 3-10 (.300); Free throws — Waterford 9-14 (.643), Trimble 2-4 (.500); Rebounds — Waterford 29 (Wagner 8), Trimble 32 (Six 9); Assists — Waterford 7 (Suprano 3), Trimble 6 (Young 4); Blocks — Waterford 4 (Wagner 4), Trimble 3 (Six 2); Turnovers — Waterford 9, Trimble 15; Steals — Waterford 12 (Taylor, Suprano 4 apiece), Trimble 6 (Briana Orsborne, Young 2 apiece); Team fouls — Waterford 9, Trimble 18.
