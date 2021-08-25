STEWART — Federal Hocking's Brad Woodson is keeping things in perspective in his first season as the Lancers' head football coach.
In order to turn around Federal Hocking's program, he's focusing on the big picture of how to make the players better as opposed to the short term view of who the next opponent is on the schedule.
"Every Saturday we go over the film," Woodson said. "Did we reach our goal? Did we set up a scoring drive with a 20-yard run in the game? That was one of our goals. To complete 65 percent of our third-down conversions. That's how we're going to get through this. One play at a time. After that play, we'll go to the next play."
The Lancers began their 2021 campaign last Friday with a 37-8 loss at Southern. The game was a late addition to the schedule, as the Tornadoes needed an opponent on short notice and Federal Hocking had an opening.
Woodson is truly trying to rebuild Federal Hocking's program from the ground up. The Lancers enter the season with only 13 players on the roster. Essentially everyone goes both ways, the entire game.
Conditioning and recovery have been a focus in practice. Woodson said he'll use his timeouts less for strategic use in the game and more to give the unit a breather.
"I have to make sure that when you only have 11 players, that you're making sure you're getting them the breaks that they need," Woodson said. "Where other teams will substitute to get a little break for a kid, I can't do that. I have to use a timeout. At practice, I have to get them mentally ready for that."
Federal Hocking has nine games on the schedule, with an opening in week five. The next opponent is a road trip to West Virginia to take on Clay-Battelle. It will be the season opener for Clay-Battelle.
The Lancers go into that game with five seniors who all serve as captains in Ethan McCune, Tyler Rogers, Titus Hatfield, Kamren Stevens and Josh Burton.
Woodson said McCune is his speaking captain, and the running back and linebacker is the unquestioned leader of the group. McCune also has the most experience of any player on the roster, and scored Federal Hocking's touchdown against Southern.
"He's been there for four years," Woodson said. "He is a tactical athlete. He does everything for everyone else. It's not about him. He's the model of a Lancer. Everything is about the team. It's not about me, me, me. It's team oriented all the time."
Rogers gives the Lancers a threat to use in different ways with his 6-foot-5 inch frame. He played quarterback against Southern, but could also be used at receiver as the season moves on.
Rogers was Federal Hocking's quarterback last year before suffering a season-ending injury against Miller in the third game.
"Working on his consistency," Woodson said. "Very athletic, but now we're working on consistency, buying in, being committed. Those are the two guys we're going to ask a lot of this year as far as between the lines when the lights come on."
If Rogers is playing receiver, a freshman can take the snaps in Johnny Campanaro. Also a wideout and cornerback defensively, Woodson wants to ease Campanaro into the quarterback position.
"Shaping him up for the future, because I would say in the future, he's going to be the one that's going to be at the helm," Woodson said. "You'll see him playing quarterback this year. We're getting him ready for that. I don't want to throw him in the fire too quick because the game's real fast right now for him."
Junior Jayden Basim will play center for the Lancers, and is their only returning starter up front.
Burton is a right guard and Lucas and Hatfield will split time at right tackle.
Federal Hocking's position is such that a player like Hatfield can go back and forth between receiver and offensive line.
"Because of our numbers, he's a tweener," Woodson said. "He can go either place. Gives you great effort. 100 percent, all the time. Don't have to worry about him slowing down."
Junior Thomas Schwarzel and sophomore Jon Slaybaugh are also starting on the left side of Federal Hocking's offensive line.
Levi Christopher is a freshman receiver and linebacker that will be asked to stay on the field for the Lancers.
"He's getting thrown in quickly and he's learning how to adjust to it," Woodson said.
Jesse Adams and Kamren Stevens are receiver and secondary players who make up the Lancers' lineup.
"I really am pleased with the way they're progressing," Woodson said. "I'm really anxious to see the advancement from the first game to the second game, because that's usually when you make your biggest change."
Federal Hocking is scheduled to have its home opener against a familiar foe in Miller on Sept. 3. Another team familiar to Lancers' fans is Belpre, and the Golden Eagles come to Stewart on Sept. 10.
A trip to Bridgeport follows on Sept. 24. The Lancers lost to the Bulldogs a year ago, 15-6.
Federal Hocking hosts Millersport on Oct. 1 and Linden McKinley on Oct. 8. The Lancers travel to Millersport for a rematch on Oct. 16 before wrapping up the regular season on Oct. 22 at Manchester.
Woodson said he's received support around the area. The Lancers were short a helmet for a player for their season opener, and Trimble stepped up to loan one of theirs.
"All around the valley, everyone has been very supportive," Woodson said. "Very encouraging. Anything we ever needed, they're there to help. It's not just me over here by myself. People care. They want to see the program succeed. They want the kids to be successful and be competitive."
Going forward, Woodson said he isn't looking too far ahead on the schedule. He'd like to have more players eventually come out, but he said there is already a bond formed between the ones who have gone through the summer workouts, the August practices and now the season opener at Southern.
"When there's no one else to put in, you're a brotherhood and you have to care for one another and you truly have to care, because one person changes the whole outcome," Woodson said.
"Get 11 people to become one, and that's what I'm working on."
