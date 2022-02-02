NEW LEXINGTON — Local athletes competed against a tough field on Saturday at New Lexington's Jimmy Wood Invitational.
The Athens Bulldogs had four wrestlers finish in the top four of their weight classes. The Bulldogs were eighth as a team out of a field of 28, scoring 133 points.
Athens' Leo Martin was third in his 106-pound weight class. He won his third-place match against Licking Valley's Mason Hornfeck with a pin in 3:10.
Athens also had fourth-place finishers in Leo Riley (113 pounds), Adam Porterfield (126 pounds) and Zavier Campsey (157 pounds).
Trimble was 16th with 67 points scored.
Tabor Lackey finished second in the 175-pound weight class. He lost the championship match of his weight class, 4-2, to Cambridge's Caden Kenworthy.
Trimble's Montrayel Christy placed sixth at 144 pounds.
Alexander was 17th with 61 points. Tanner Allen was the highest-placing Spartan, finishing second in the 106 pound weight class to New Lexington's Ethan Burkhart.
Burkhart won the final, 6-3.
Lancaster took home the team title with 296 points, with Columbus DeSales coming in second with 268 points.
