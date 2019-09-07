BELPRE — Conner Wright and the Trimble Tomcats took the first step toward defending their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division crown.
Trimble improved to 2-0 on the season, rolling to its second shutout victory. The Tomcats were 46-0 victors at Belpre High School on Friday.
The Tomcats are 1-0 in the TVC-Hocking, while Belpre falls to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Trimble, defending champions of the TVC-Hocking, have won 14 league games in a row.
Wright powered the way with 240 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdowns.
His efforts helped the Tomcats gain 402 yards of total offense, compared to just 56 for the Golden Eagles.
Trimble gained 294 yards on the ground on 28 carries, while Belpre had 46 yards on 26 rushing attempts.
Cameron Kittle completed 5 of 7 passes for 103 yards and four touchdowns for Trimble.
Trimble led 13-0 after one quarter thanks to a pair of Kittle touchdown offerings. His first strike was a seven-yard pass to Bryce Downs, his second a 17-yard scoring toss to Tabor Lackey.
Trimble would lead 28-0 by halftime. Wright's 78-yard run came with 9:30 left in the second quarter, and Sawyer Koons followed by catching the 2-point pass from Kittle.
Blake Guffey's 10-yard touchdown pass from Kittle came with 3:01 left in the half.
Trimble's defense struck early in the third quarter when Ian Joyce recovered a fumble in the end zone for a 34-0 edge. It was 40-0 after Austin Wisor's 20-yard scoring pass from Kittle with 7:39 left in the third quarter.
Wright closed out the scoring with a 2-yard run with 9:09 to play.
Nick Godfrey led Belpre with 42 yards on nine carries.
Trimble 46, Belpre 0
Trimble;13;15;12;6;—;46
Belpre;0;0;0;0;—;0
T — Bryce Downs 7 yards from Cameron Kittle (Blake Guffey kick good) 6:17, 1st
T — Tabor Lackey 17 yards from Kittle (kick blocked) 2:33, 1st
T — Conner Wright 78 run (Kittle pass to Sawyer Koons), 9:30 2nd
T — Guffey 10 yards from Kittle (kick good), 3:01
T — Ian Joyce fumble recovery in end zone (kick failed) 11:02 3rd
T — Austin Wisor 20 yards from Kittle (kick failed) 7:39 3rd
T — Conner Wright 2 run (kick blocked), 9:09 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;B
First downs;13;5
Rushes-yards;28-294;26-46
Passing yards;108;10
Total yards;402;56
Passing;6-8-0;1-3-0
Punts-average;0-0;5-48.4
Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-2
Penalties-yards;9-101;9-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Trimble — Cameron Kittle 2-20, Conner Wright 18-240 2 TDs, Todd Fouts 4-16, Bryce Downs 4-21, Ronald Maffin 1-(-3); Belpre — Logan Adams 6-12, Nick Godfrey 9-42, Jeremiah Weaver 5-15, Sean Tabler 4-(-7), Connor Baker 1-(-8), Jordan Harrington 1-(-8);
PASSING
Trimble — Cameron Kittle 5-7-0-103 4 TDs, Tabor Lackey 1-2 5; Belpre — Connor Baker 1-2-0, 10, Walker Feick 0-1-0, 0;
RECEIVING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 1-18, Austin Wisor 1-20, Sawyer Koons 1-21, Brice Downs 1-40 Blake Guffey 2-13; Belpre — Walker Feick 1-10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.