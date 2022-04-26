RACINE — Cole Wright turned in another impressive performance on the mound.
The Trimble sophomore pitched a complete game, powering the Tomcats to a 7-1 win at Southern on Monday.
Cole allowed just one unearned run and two singles. He walked four, but struck out six.
Cole has won his last two starts, as he also pitched a complete game shutout against Eastern last Wednesday.
Wright also had two doubles at the plate scoring a run and driving in a run.
Trimble improved to 4-7 overall and 2-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Trimble had nine hits in the win. Brandon Burdette also had a two-hit game, scoring a run and collecting an RBI.
Austin Wisor and Will Sharp each hit doubles. Wisor scored two runs and had an RBI. Sharp scored a run and had an RBI.
Tabor Lackey was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run and a walk. Chase Patton was 1 for 2 with a run and walk.
Brandon Laudermilt started and took the loss for Southern. He gave up six runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out four.
It was a bounce-back win for the Tomcats, who lost at Nelsonville-York 9-8 on Saturday.
Bryce Downs and Wisor each hit doubles, with Downs was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Wisor was 1 for 3 with three RBIs, two runs and a walk. Wright was also 2 for 3 with a run, two RBIs and a walk. Lackey and Burdette each hit singles, with Burdette also drawing two walks and scoring two runs.
Blake Guffey took the pitching loss for Trimble, going six innings. He struck out six, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks. Five of his runs were unearned, and Wright pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.
Drew Douglas had two hits and two runs for N-Y, while Jeff McLaughlin had two hits and three runs. Leighton Loge had a single, two runs and two RBIs.
