GLOUSTER — Cole Wright pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Trimble Tomcats to an impressive home victory.
Trimble defeated Eastern 4-0 on Wednesday behind Wright. The sophomore allowed six hits, while striking out seven in seven innings. He didn't walk a batter.
The game was scoreless as Eastern's Brady Yonker was matching zeroes on the scoreboard with Wright until the fourth.
The Tomcats scored once in the fourth, then twice more in the fifth to lead 3-0. They added an insurance run in the sixth.
Brandon Burdette lead Trimble's offense by going 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Tabor Lackey, Chayse Henry and Blake Guffey each hit singles for Trimble, with Lackey and Guffey scoring runs. Henry and Max Frank each had RBIs.
The win moves Trimble's record to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
