NELSONVILLE — The two-year wait was well worth it for Matt Yinger.
Yinger took his place amongst other Ohio wrestling legends last Saturday when the former Nelsonville-York coach was formally recognized as a member of the OHSWCA Hall of Fame during the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
“To think about the guys that are being inducted, and the guys before you, and you think about all the people who have been in your life,” Yinger said.
Yinger was part of the 2020 class, and was originally scheduled to be recognized two years ago.
“We all know what happened then,” Yinger said.
The 2020 state tournament was initially postponed, then canceled entirely because of the pandemic. The 2021 state tournament was held at three different high schools, and no awards were given out.
Yinger said his Hall of Fame ring was mailed to him, and he was under the impression that the 2020 class wouldn’t be recognized at the state tournament.
“At the time, I was more worried about the kids missing out on the opportunity at the state tournament,” Yinger said of 2020’s cancelation. “We didn’t have anybody involved (at Nelsonville-York), but it bothered me for the state of Ohio. But I kind of forgot about it, put the ring away and left it.”
Yinger said he got an email the week before the state tournament. The 2020 class was going to get their moment in the spotlight.
“The guy calls me and asks how many tickets I need,” Yinger said. “I’m trying to call family members and at the same time I have to get a new suit.
“I’m glad it got thrown on me like that so I didn’t have to sit around and think about it.”
Yinger received the honor thanks to 25 years of coaching wrestling, the final 21 at Nelsonville-York.
His final year leading the Buckeyes was 2019.
Yinger won an individual state championship wrestling at Nelsonville-York in 1989. As the Buckeyes’ head coach, he helped turn the program into not only the crown jewell of southeast Ohio, but one of the top performing programs in the state.
With Yinger leading the way, Nelsonville-York won nine team Tri-Valley Conference titles, 10 sectional titles and three regional/district championships.
The Buckeyes excelled individually at the state tournament. He had 51 state qualifiers, with 26 of those wrestlers finishing all-Ohio with at least a top-eight finish.
Yinger said a lot of that success at the state level was due to the Nelsonville-York athletic department allowing him to put together a competitive schedule that often saw the Buckeyes traveling outside of the Southeast District.
“With the state tournament, we were in hotels seven different weekends the last few years,” Yinger said. “Even the way the practices were, all the support I had made it possible.”
The Buckeyes took part in the holiday Brecksville Tournament the last 10 years of Yinger’s tenure. They competed against the top wrestlers across all divisions in the state, helping prepare them for postseason tournaments.
“It started with Nelsonville-York City Schools and the school board that put me in place,” he said. “The superintendents and principals, and the athletic department was first class. The athletic department and the boosters made it possible to run my program like a college program.”
It was on those trips that the team would bond, giving Yinger some of his best memories from coaching.
“There’s memories that aren’t even wrestling memories,” he said. “Just being in a motel and somebody would do something funny. It was mainly our trips, our bonding together, being in bus rides for two, three hours.”
Nelsonville-York had six wrestlers compete in the state finals under Yinger.
Steve Young was the first in 2006, finishing as the state runner-up.
“We started getting pretty good and I wanted that state champion,” Yinger said.
That became a reality on a memorable night in 2012. Thomas McLaughlin (126 pounds) and Zach Mays (170 pounds) each won a state title on the same night, and the Buckeyes finished fourth in the final Division III standings.
“In ‘12 we had the two state champs. That night was definitely memorable,” Yinger said.
Dakota Mays gave the Buckeyes another individual state champion in 2015, winning the 160-pound bracket.
Yinger was also able to coach both of his sons in Colt and Collin Yinger.
Collin was a three-time state placer, and Colt gave Nelsonville-York another state champion in 2018 when he won at 160 pounds. The Buckeyes had seven state qualifiers that season and finished fifth in Division III.
Donovan McCollister gave Yinger his final state finalist, when he finished second at 285 pounds in 2019. The Buckeyes were eighth in Division III that season.
“It was never about the number (of state qualifiers) or any of that,” Yinger said “It was about being successful and watching the kids develop into student athletes and fine young men. More than anything, that’s what make me proud.”
Yinger was also the OHSWCA Coach of the Year twice, the Southeast District Coach of the Year 12 times, produced 11 Academic All-Ohio wrestlers as well as leading Nelsonville-York to the state team dual tournament four times. He is also a member of Nelsonville-York High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Yinger credited Andy Schein for a lot of the Buckeyes’ success. Schein was an N-Y assistant coach for Yinger for 11 seasons.
Yinger said he remembers everyone who wrestled for him. He mentioned 2017 graduate Ryan Williams, who didn’t get a chance to wrestle in the state tournament, but gave the program everything he had. It took every athlete who came into the wrestling room to create the program the Buckeyes had under Yinger.
“That kid was 15 seconds from going away to the state tournament as a senior,” Yinger recalled. “He was 0-4 as a freshman, but he bought in. He would get punished every day when he was younger, but he hung in and grinded it out. I have a lot of those guys.”
Yinger has been involved with wrestling nearly his entire life. He admits that wrestling might not be the most fun sport at times, but for the athletes who put in the time, the reward will come.
“The one thing you’re going to get out of it is discipline and you’re going to walk away a fine young man,” Yinger said. “All sports teach that, but you’re in that wrestling room going one-on-one with someone and you can’t help but appreciate him at the end of that.”
Yinger excelled at that disciplined approach both as a high school wrestler and a high school coach, leading to him receiving the ultimate honor in the Hall of Fame.
