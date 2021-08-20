Athens coach Nathan White has been part of big victories and record-breaking performances in the past decade with the Bulldogs.
At first glance, Friday’s season-opener with Philo wouldn’t seem to rank up there with some of his memorable wins as a head coach or assistant, but he said he couldn’t be more proud of what he saw from the Bulldogs.
“It’s one of those moments as a head coach where you don’t care about the final score,” White said. “You find a lot out about your team, and I’m not going to say I’m surprised, but very happy with what I saw out of our kids tonight.”
Athens lost Friday’s 2021 opener to the Philo Electrics, 41-0, at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The final numbers showed a dominating effort from the Electrics — they out-gained Athens 511 to 123 and forced three turnovers.
However, the Bulldogs were missing some key pieces of their attack due to COVID protocols that popped up this week.
White found out as the week went on that certain players would miss the game, and had to go back to the drawing board offensively.
“Everyone talks about this game being about adversity and we got a whole bunch of it this week,” White said. “We put in an entirely new offense on Wednesday night when we found out we were out some guys.”
The Bulldogs’ offense was so radical that they huddled up between plays, something not seen at Rutter Field since before the days of Joe Burrow in 2012.
Athens was already going to be a young unit going into the season, but they were even younger than anticipated on Friday.
Athens had anywhere from five to six freshmen on the field at all times, on both sides of the ball.
It was certainly a trial by fire for a young group that was undefeated last year as eighth graders.
“Six freshmen on our offense tonight, not ideal,” White said.”But I just told these kids, I’m not sure I’ve ever been as proud of a group, as far as battling. The effort and the toughness tonight from some kids that last played football in the eighth grade, and we leaned on the veterans tonight.”
Athens (0-1) was able to hang tough in the first half with Philo (1-0) in the first meeting between the two schools. The game was scoreless after a quarter, and Philo led just 13-0 at halftime.
Philo finally pulled away in the third quarter with a back-breaking sequence.
The Electrics faced fourth-and-15 from the Athens 28-yard line, Athens in position to get a stop.
However, Philo’s Cade Searls got behind the defense. Quarterback Cade Fink lofted a pass into the back, corner of the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown.
Searls ran in the 2-point conversion, and Philo led 21-0.
The score loomed even larger when Athens lost a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Philo’s Zack Savage scored on the first play after the turnover on a 32-yard rumble.
Athens’ young players had fought to stay in the game, but found themselves down 28-0 with just 3 minutes and 22 seconds into the third quarter.
“Our game plan offensively was to kind of milk the clock and pound them and stay in the game until the second half, and we really did that,” White said. “That couple plays, all of a sudden it went from 13 to 28 (points), and you can look back on that. But that happens in almost every single football game that’s ever played. There’s a couple plays that totally change the outcome.”
Fink had a big night for Philo, rushing for two scores and tossing for another. He had 98 yards rushing — opening the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown run — as well as completing 7 of 15 passes for 68 yards.
The Electrics hit Athens with big plays to pile up the yardage in the second half. Savage’s second touchdown from 84 yards out gave Philo a 35-0 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Blake Linkous later added a 72-yard jaunt to the end zone for a 41-0 lead.
Despite those setbacks, White said he was happy with how the young players responded.
“I didn’t see a change in their effort,” White said. “That was the turning point in the game for sure, but that’s another thing tonight where I see if our kids hang their head and go in the tank and I didn’t see one kid do that. So I’m very proud of that.”
Athens relied on junior Luke Brandes to move from running back to quarterback most of the first half. Sophomore Marcus Stevers and freshman Alex Pero also took snaps for the Bulldogs, who mostly tried to plow straight ahead into Philo’s defense.
Athens was held to 67 yards on 37 rushing attempts. Brandes had 26 yards on 11 carries, while Stevers had 25 yards on 14 attempts. Brandes completed 2 of 3 passes for 34 yards, but also threw an interception. Stevers completed his only toss for 22 yards, to Derrick Welsh while Brandes connected with Braxton Springer on a 28-yard toss.
It wasn’t the offense White and the Bulldogs worked on all offseason with junior Landon Wheatley, but they made the most of the hand they were dealt.
The Bulldogs had all freshmen and sophomores along the offensive line with Cameron Smith, Cameron Hawk, Dawson Kennedy, Seth Lagraff, Wylie Anderson and Isaiah Roberts. Most played on defense as well, as the Bulldogs continue to forge their identity.
Athens will certainly be in a transition year of sorts with all the young players. It’s a circumstance most associated with the Bulldogs can’t remember happening in the past, with so many freshmen playing key roles on Friday night.
White said the young ‘Dogs are ready for the challenge.
“A lot of those kids, we’re not playing them because we have to,” White said. “We’re playing them because they’re good enough and they’re physically ready to go play. We’re lucky in that regard. We don’t have to just put freshmen in, we have some freshmen who can play.”
The Bulldogs hope to get some of their regular players back in the lineup, something that will help solidify both sides of the ball. In the meantime, they’ll prepare for a week two home game against Gallia Academy.
Regardless of the circumstances, Athens will be a young team all season. White said it’s important to continue with the process of taking every week one day at a time.
“We can’t think about Friday at all,” White said. “We have to come in here (Saturday) morning and get better. Individually, we have to make ourselves better players every day, which makes us a better team. We’re going to get some guys back and probably go back to something more normal, hopefully.
“The nice thing is when we go back to normal there are a whole lot of guys on my list that I’m not afraid to play on Friday night because they can play on Friday night.”
Philo 41, Athens 0
Philo 0 13 15 13 — 41
Athens 0 0 0 0 — 0
P — Case Fink, 59-yard run (Jaxson Radcliffe kick), 8:28, 2nd
P — Case Fink, 3-yard run (kick blocked), 4:58, 2nd
P — Cade Searls, 28-yard pass from Case Fink, 8:59, 3rd
P — Zack Savage, 32-yard run (Jaxson Radcliffe kick), 8:38, 3rd
P — Zack Savage, 84-yard run (Jaxson Radcliffe kick), 11:45, 4th
P — Blake Linkous, 72-yard run (pass failed), 6:07, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
P A
First downs 18 7
Plays from scrimmage 53 44
Rushing (plys-yds) 38-443 37-67
Passing yards 68 56
Total net yards 511 123
Passes (cmp-att-int) 7-15-1 3-7-2
Fumbles (no-lost) 1-1 3-1
Penalties (no-yds) 14-102 4-20
Punts (no-avg) 1-41 4-25.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Philo — Blake Linkous 4-134 TD, Zack Savage 2-116 2 TDs, Case Fink 8-98 2 TDs, Carter McCutcheon 11-53, Drew Lincicome 4-25, Max Zimmerman 4-20, Cade Searls 2-6, Austin Tysinger 1-(-1), Demetrius Strickland 1-(-3), TEAM 1-(-5); Athens — Luke Brandes 11-26, Marcus Stevers 14-25, Braxton Springer 1-7, Brady Wharton 4-5, David Farmer 2-5, Alex Pero 4-4, TEAM 1-(-5).
PASSING
Philo — Case Fink 7-15-1-68 TD; Athens — Luke Brandes 2-3-1-34, Marcus Stevers 1-1-0-22, Alex Pero 0-1-0-0, Kaiden Bycofski 0-2-1-0.
RECEIVING
Philo — Cade Searls 3-35 TD, Carter McCutcheon 1-20, Max Zimmerman 2-9, Dakota Hall 1-4; Athens — Braxton Springer 1-28, Derrick Welsh 1-22, Alex Pero 1-6.
