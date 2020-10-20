STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers have youth everywhere on the volleyball court.
With only two seniors — Kayleigh Lemaster and Brianna Baker — and a trio of juniors, Lancers' coach Susan Bond has turned to multiple freshmen and sophomores as the 2020 season nears a conclusion.
"We're awful young," Bond said. "For a lot of these kids, this is the first time they've played in a tournament game."
That tournament opener was a success for the Lancers, as they get the opportunity to extend their season at least into the weekend.
Federal Hocking, a No. 23 seed in the Division III bracket, defeated No. 26 West Union 3-0 in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 victory advances the Lancers to Saturday's sectional championship game.
The Lancers (5-18) are building for the future, and a Division III tournament victory gives the group something to build off of.
As might be expected with such a young team, the Lancers showed some tournament butterflies early in the match. West Union (5-16) scored the first five points and led 7-2.
Bond had a timeout during the run to try and settle her Lancers down.
"The message was to settle in," she said. "This is just a game, like all the other ones.
"Once they started to settle in, we were fine."
The Dragons were still ahead 11-7 after Alexa Rowe's kill before Federal Hocking rallied back. A 10-1 run allowed the Lancers to lead 17-12 after Lyndsey Robinson's kill.
The Lancers finished the first set on a 18-5 surge, winning the first set 25-16. West Union had a difficult time establishing anything after that turnaround.
The second set saw one of Federal Hocking's freshmen, Hallee Chapman, take a starring role. She had six of her nine kills during set, also adding an ace.
"She's going to be a player," Bond said. "She's a freshman. She's started six varsity games. She's coming. We're really working with her confidence and really pushing her to be more aggressive. The more aggressive she gets, she's going to be a weapon."
The Lancers went ahead in that second set, 22-15, before the Dragons attempted a comeback.
West Union scored five points in a row, cutting the Lancers' lead to 22-20.
Lemaster picked up a kill, stopping the Dragons' momentum. Chapman's final kill provided a 25-21 Federal Hocking win, and 2-0 lead in the match.
That momentum carried over into the third set, the Lancers leading 5-0 thanks in large part to a pair of aces by Reagan Jeffers.
Serving played a big role in the win, as the Lancers had 16 aces compared to just six for the Dragons.
Jeffers led the way with five aces, while Brennah Jarvis and Lemaster each had three. Chapman and Kenedy Tabler both had a pair of aces.
"I thought our serve receive was decent today which is somewhere we've been struggling really hard with," Bond said.
West Union was able to tie the third set at 10-10, but couldn't sustain that success. Tabler had two of her aces during a run that saw the Lancers go ahead 17-11.
When West Union rallied to within 21-19, a pair of Robinson kills helped push the lead back up to 24-19.
Robinson and McKenna Rogers — both sophomores — each had seven kills in the win and numerous blocks at the net, as their height gave West Union problems.
"Lyndsey and McKenna in the middle, they (West Union) kept pushing the ball right in their hands," Bond said. "That was a big key. We just kept making them move. Make the other team defend the whole court then the odds are in your favor."
The final point came on Jeffers' kill, as the Lancers were advancing in the postseason tournament.
Jeffers and Baker each had three kills, while Tabler and Lemaster had two kills apiece.
Tabler, another freshman, was forced into action as the team's setter on Tuesday. She responded with 18 assists.
Up next is a trip to No. 2 Wheelersburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a sectional final. The Pirates are defending regional champions in Division III, and will present a tough challenge.
Regardless of that outcome, the young Lancers were able to celebrate a win on Tuesday, and will be back on the practice court at least a few more times to not only prepare for Wheelersburg, but for future seasons to come.
"Saturday's going to be a huge test," Bond said. "It's going to be nerve wracking for them.
"We're really young. We're getting better fast. We're learning with every game. It will be interesting for the years to come."
