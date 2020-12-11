BELPRE — Emily Young caught fire, and the Trimble Tomcats were victorious in their first league road game of the season.
Young, Trimble's junior shooting guard, scored a career-high 27 points in a 66-50 win at Belpre High School.
Young made a pair of 3-point field goals, 10 2-point field goals and her only free throw attempt for her 27 points. She scored 14 points in the first half and 13 more in the second half. She had eight points in the fourth, helping the Tomcats put the game away.
Trimble improves to 3-0 with the win, including 2-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
It was a comeback win, as Belpre led 18-12 after one quarter. The Tomcats won the second quarter 24-6 though, to lead 36-24 at the break. Trimble's lead was 50-42 going to the fourth, where it outscored the Golden Eagles 16-8 in the final quarter.
Jayne Six added 10 points for Trimble, making four 2-point field goals.
Emily Calentine and Laikyn Imler each scored eight points for Trimble. Calentine made two 3-pointers during the Tomcats' big second-quarter run.
Briana Orsborne scored seven points in the win, while Riley Campbell added four points. Sophia Ives tallied two points.
Kaitlyn Bush led Belpre with 19 points. Halee Williams tallied 12 points, while Curstin Giffin added 11 points. Alyssa Hutchinson scored six points.
Trimble will have a key non-league game on Saturday, as it hosts South Webster. The JV game will tip off at 6 p.m. inside White Gymnasium.
