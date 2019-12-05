GLOUSTER — Looking at the Trimble Tomcats’ roster, you’d be hard pressed to find many teams that are younger.
Everything is relative, however, and even though the Tomcats are young, they are certainly in a better spot than 12 months ago.
Trimble features a roster that lacks any upperclassmen, as it dresses eight sophomores and two freshmen.
However, those sophomores were responsible for nearly all of the production on last season’s 9-14 team as freshmen.
So even though Trimble remains young, the group has last year’s successes to build upon.
“We had a great summer,” Trimble head coach Joe Richards said. “The best since I’ve been here. We went around, Ohio State, Belpre Summer League. We went to Eastern Michigan’s camp, we made a week out of it. It’s real fun. We focused on foot work, getting a little quicker, getting bigger and stronger in the weight room. We’ve had a great summer and we’re chomping at the bit.”
Last season served as a dramatic turnaround for Richards and the program. The Tomcats are now two years removed from winning only one game, and having to cancel the season in January due to a lack of healthy players.
The current sophomores swooped in last season and brought new energy to the program. The Tomcats went 8-8 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, including winning six of their last eight league games. They came a possession away from a sectional title in a tight loss to Belpre.
Trimble graduated only Skylar Moore from last year’s roster, as everyone else returns with the addition of a pair of ninth graders.
“We’re obviously still young,” Richards said. “We’ve been doing it in practice, still making the young mistakes, even though basically all of them are 23 games in now. But we ended last year on a good streak.”
Guards Laikyn Imler and Emily Young, forward Briana Orsborne and center Jayne Six are all returning starters as sophomores. All four were big contributors a season ago.
Six gives the Tomcats a post player to run the offense through.
“We’re going to go through her through the post,” Richards said. “We’re expecting big things from her.”
Imler will return as the team’s point guard, as Trimble can certainly go inside-out with its offensive game.
“She’s so fast,” Richards said. “She had obviously a very successful volleyball season, but she’ll be our point guard. Everything’s got to start with her because of her quickness, putting pressure on the ball and pushing the ball offensively.”
Orsborne did a little bit of everything last season. A smooth ball-handler who can shoot, Orsborne can also mix it up inside.
“She’s got to be big for us,” Richards said. “She’s quick. As the four (power forward), I think we can utilize some of her mismatches with her quickness. She has to be a lock-down defender also. That’s kind of her game.”
Young proved to be a deadly outside shooter last season. She’ll be the team’s shooting guard, but could also bring the ball up as the point.
“I think she went through some growing pains, some bumps and bruises, stuff like that, but we’re expecting that she’s going to be one of our scorers,” Richards said.
The Tomcats spent November practices and scrimmages trying to find the fifth starter to replace the graduated Moore.
Sophomores Riley Campbell, Sophia Ives and Ashlynn Hardy, as well as freshman Emily Calentine will battle for minutes either as the fifth starter, or off the bench.
“Sophia Ives had a great summer with everything,” Richards said. “She might have been, if you want to call it, MVP of the summer time. She’s really improved.
“Emily Calentine, she started off a little slow but she’s really come on the last week or so of practices. We’re expecting her to contribute right away just like the other ones did last year,” Richards added. “Riley Campbell, she’s going to hopefully be our lock-down defender. We want her to score too, but she puts people in the right positions. She’s very smart on defense.”
The Tomcats only have 10 players in the program, as sophomore Madaline Yuska and freshman Grace Adkins round out the roster. However, Richards will have the luxury of going seven or eight deep off the bench, something he hasn’t been able to do the previous two seasons.
Trimble will get an early indication of where it stands. Six of its first seven games are in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, and non-league games against South Webster and Nelsonville-York will occur before the New Year.
The Tomcats will look to continue to make steps in the right direction, as they begin the second year with the class of 2022 leading the way.
“Stay the course,” Richards said. “We talk about every day, you’re still sophomores. Obviously, they should have learned a lot from last year and we played some good teams in the summer time to tell us that we’re not where we want to be yet. But if we keep working, we can get there.
“Keep learning. If we come ready to play, night in and night out I think we’re going to be tough. We’re going to be right there. We’ll give ourselves an opportunity.”
