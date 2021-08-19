A lot has changed for the Athens Bulldogs in a year.
Certain COVID protocols are no longer in place from a year ago, when Athens played just six games in the shortened season.
The hope for a normal 10-game regular season exists as the 2021 season gets underway, but it will be a new set of Bulldogs taking the field.
Athens will have new faces dotting the lineup when it opens the season Friday at Joe Burrow Stadium against the Philo Electrics.
“Often times, analyzing the year before helps you, but we’re in a place where we lost almost everybody,” third year Athens head coach Nathan White said.
Not only will the Bulldogs be breaking in new staters at nearly every position group, they will do so with a young unit.
Athens has only four seniors and seven juniors on the roster. Multiple freshmen will be in the starting lineup.
“Every day I have to snap myself and say, ‘listen, relax. You’re teaching this to 14-year old kids,’” White said. “It’s very different in that aspect and we’re lucky to have a solid group, not a lot of them, but a solid group of older kids who have kind of been there, done that and being great leaders.”
Athens will replace Joey Moore, a dynamic quarterback who led the offense the last two seasons.
Junior Landon Wheatley is ready to take over the lead role in White’s no-huddle offense.
A starting receiver most of last year, Wheatley started Athens’ playoff game at Western Brown after Moore suffered an injury.
“Skill wise, he’s strong and athletic,” White said. “I think he’s going to be one of the best players on the field every Friday. It’s a challenge for me to put him in the right spot and call the right plays, because if he doesn’t have success, there’s something wrong, because he’s a really good player.”
Luke Brandes is annoter junior who is a returning starter. He will see an increased role as Athens’ tailback with the graduation of Peyton Gail.
“He’s a guy that we’re going to lean on as a workhorse for sure,” White said.
Athens’ most experienced returning player is senior Braxton Springer, a three-year starter. He will be joined by fellow senior Derrick Welsh as outside receivers.
Alex Pero is one of Athens’ freshmen who will play on Fridays, and he’ll join sophomore Marcus Stevers as slot receivers.
“A few other guys that are still in there battling, that maybe aren’t quite ready yet physically, but are going to be good players too,” White said. “It’s going to be a whole lot of new faces for everyone watching.”
The Bulldogs will be young up front, where sophomore Zander Cavett is the lone returning player with varsity experience, and will handle left tackle duties.
“He had a really good second half of the year last year and we’re expecting a lot of leadership from him,” White said.
Sophomores Cameron Smith and Cameron Hawk will also play along both the offensive and defensive lines.
“We’re going to ask them to be in shape and battle because they’re going to get tired, but we need them to play almost every play,” White said.
Defensively, expect Springer to play everywhere on the field.
“He’s going to play a little bit or corner,” White said. “A little bit of safety. A little bit of outside backer and we’re going to fit some other guys in there and give some different looks.”
Brandes and freshman Seth Lagraff will start at middle linebackers. Junior Levi Neal will also be a starter at linebacker.
Stevers, Pero and freshman Leo Martin will get playing time at cornerback. Wheatley, Welsh, senior Jake Goldsberry and junior Christian Lewis will also see time at safety.
“Some veteran guys in there at safety for us which is a good thing because we ask those safeties to communicate and change the coverage a little bit,” White said.
The Bulldogs could have as many as five freshmen in the starting lineup against Philo. White said scrimmages against West Muskingum and Trimble were important in getting the young players up to speed.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the freshmen that we’ve played, in that the moment hasn’t seemed too big,” White said. “They’ve just gone out and played.”
Athens will need everyone to step up against Philo, a team from the Muskingum Valley League. The Electrics were 4-5 in 2020.
“Their o-line is very good and they’ve got some physical backs and a couple kids who are really fast,” White said. “Defensively, they’re a 3-3 stack and they just get after you. They get off the ball and go.”
Athens aims to improve off of last year’s 2-4 record. A young group of Bulldogs are ready to step into the spotlight, and it begins with Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff against Philo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.