Athens graduate Alexis Zatta completed an impressive indoor track and field season.
Zatta, a senior on the Purdue University track and field team, was named an All-American by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Zatta was named Second-Team All-American, her first such distinction in indoor track and field.
Zatta has excelled in the high jump for the Boilermakers.
Competing in the national championships last weekend, Zatta cleared the bar at 1.76 meters to place 15th.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships were held in Fayetteville, Ark.
The honor caps a terrific indoor season for Zatta. She was the 2021 Big Ten high jump champion when she cleared 1.81 meters on Feb. 27.
Zatta is tied for sixth in Purdue history in the high jump.
Zatta made big strides from last season, as she was eighth in the 2020 Big Ten championships with a high jump of 1.73 meters. She was 10th in the Big Ten Championships in 2019 with a jump of 1.68.
Zatta is a 2016 graduate of Athens High School, where she starred in track and field. She placed sixth in the Division II state high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches in 2013.
Zatta also earned all-Ohio honors as a senior in the 2016 state meet. Her jump of 5 feet, 6 inches placed her seventh in Division I that season.
Zatta also started on the Bulldogs' 2015 volleyball team, a squad that advanced all the way to the Division II regional championship game.
