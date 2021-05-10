WATERFORD — The Waterford Wildcats won a pitching duel against the Federal Hocking Lancers on Monday.
Kolton Zimmer pitched a complete game in Waterford's 2-1 win over the Lancers.
Zimmer held Federal Hocking to three singles, walking one and striking out four. The Lancers' run was unearned, and Zimmer worked around three hit batters.
Wes Carpenter and Mason Jackson tried to match Zimmer. Carpenter pitched four innings, giving up one unearned run on one hit and three walks. He struck out three.
Jackson pitched the final two innings, giving up one earned run on three hits and two strikeouts.
Waterford scored once in the third and another time in the sixth on Jacob Huffman's home run for a 2-0 lead.
The Lancers were able to score in the seventh. Drew Airhart led the frame off by getting hit by a pitch. Ethan McCune followed with a single.
Iden Miller hit into a fielder's choice, as McCune was forced out at second base.
Airhart would score on an error, but Zimmer got the final two outs on strikeouts to end the game.
Carpenter, McCune and Billy Ward hit singles for the Lancers.
Lane Cline's single scored Braden Miller in the third inning for Waterford.
Federal Hocking falls to 11-10 overall, and 5-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Waterford 16, Federal Hocking 6 (softball)
WATERFORD — Waterford made an early lead stand up in a 16-6 softball victory over Federal Hocking on Monday.
The Wildcats scored three in the first, four in the second and six runs in the third to lead 13-5.
Waterford eventually added three runs in the fifth to go ahead by 10 runs and end the game.
Riley Schweikert hit a home run for Waterford, going 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs. Brier Offenberger was 3 for 5 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs.
Lilly Crow and Cheyenne Mayle each pitched for Federal Hocking. Crow went 2 innings, while Mayle pitched the final 2 2-3 innings.
Mia Basim was 2 for 3 with a run for Federal Hocking (2-8 TVC-Hocking), while Mayle hit a double and drove in a run. Crow had a single, run and RBI. Makyla Walker and Samantha Brown each drew two walks.
