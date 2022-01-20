NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes earned a huge win back in December when they traveled to McArthur and upset the Vinton County Vikings.
Vinton County senior Cameron Zinn said the Vikings have thought about the rematch ever since.
"I just think we were so mad about what happened the first time," she said. "We had been preparing since that game for the next game and the next game."
Not only did the Vikings take care of business in the rematch, but Zinn hit a milestone in the process.
Zinn scored her 1,000th career point in Vinton County's 56-41 victory at Nelsonville-York's Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Thursday.
The result puts the Buckeyes (9-7, 6-3 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) two games back in the loss column of the Vikings (9-4, 6-1 TVC-Ohio).
Alexander is also 7-1 in the TVC-Ohio after a 49-34 win at Athens on Thursday.
"Getting this one tonight is really important for the TVC and hopefully we can keep winning," Zinn said.
The night belonged to Zinn, who entered the game with 996 career points.
She hit the milestone early. Her three-point play in the first quarter left her a point shy of 1,000.
She scored on a cut to the basket with 3:59 left in the first quarter, getting a feed from Rylee Ousley.
The game stopped as the crowd acknowledged Zinn's accomplishment. She gave out hugs to her coaches, teammates and family in the stands.
"I played with a lot of great players over the last four years and to get this accomplishment is awesome," Zinn said. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates, my coaches."
Zinn helped set the tone for the night. The Vikings led 11-3 when she surpassed 1,000 points. She followed with a right-corner 3-pointer for a 14-5 lead.
Zinn scored 16 of the Vikings' first 25 points, as they went ahead 25-14 after Lacie Williams found her on another cut to the basket in the second quarter.
Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady has coached against Zinn the last four seasons and had nothing but praise for the Vikings' standout.
"She's been a really good player for them for four years," Cassady said. "I love her effort and I think she's a really good overall player, both sides of the court. She had a terrific game."
Zinn finished with 19 points — all coming in the first half — on 7 for 12 shooting. But her coach Brett Jones was focused on all the other things Zinn does to impact a game.
Zinn also had 17 rebounds, five steals, two assists and two blocked shots as well as providing defense against Nelsonville-York point guard Mackenzie Hurd.
"She'll be the first one to tell you, scoring's really not the thing she comes in the game thinking about," Jones said. "So to be a thousand point scorer and for that to not be your focus, to focus on the other things, to focus on rebounding, focus on defense, I feel she's the best defender in the state. To still get a thousand points and be as unselfish as she is, shows just what a special player, special character the kid is and I'm super proud of her."
The overall offensive production was one of the biggest differences between the first meeting, a 48-39 Nelsonville-York win.
The Vikings nearly matched that offensive production in the first half on Thursday, leading 36-22 at halftime.
"We felt like we got the shots the first game, we just missed them," Jones said. "Defensively, we made a couple adjustments. We put Zinn on Hurd to try and take some of their transition baskets away."
The Vikings' defense made life tough on the Buckeyes, who were playing without starters Brooklyn Richards and Alivia Speelman.
Nelsonville-York was just 10 for 45 from the field (22.2 percent).
"Definitely shut down Mack and Airah (Lavy)," Zinn said when asked about the defensive strategy. "They are two great players, so if we can contain them and make the others beat us, then that's what we we wanted to do."
Hurd accounted for seven of N-Y's 10 made field goals — going 7 of 20 from the field — and assisted on two of the other made shots. She also had 11 rebounds.
"Obviously Mackenzie had a lot of eyes on her the whole night," Cassady said. "She did a good job I thought. She always plays a good game."
Lavy finished with 11 points — all coming from the free throw line. Kyleigh McWilliams, Emma Fields and Bianca Gerity all played heavy minutes with the Buckeyes being shorthanded.
"The girls that are normally coming off the bench, I though they played hard," Cassady said. "I thought Emma Fields really gave us some good minutes tonight. Bianca, same thing. I thought they played hard. There's nothing really I can fault."
The Vikings led 42-25 late in the third quarter after Williams scored on a fastbreak layup on a feed from Zinn.
Nelsonville-York got to within 46-34 with 5:27 remaining after a Cayleigh Dupler 3-pointer.
Tegan Bartoe slammed the door shut on any potential Buckeye comeback. She made two free throws, then drained a corner 3-pointer to push the Vikings back out to a 49-34 lead with just over five minutes remaining.
Bartoe scored the Vikings' first 11 points of the fourth quarter, her two free throws giving them a 55-39 lead with 44.6 seconds left.
The strong finish allowed Bartoe to lead the team in scoring with 21 points, as the senior also added seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Williams also had 15 points for the Vikings, making three 3-pointers.
The TVC-Ohio race is now between the Vikings and the Spartans. Vinton County is scheduled to travel to Albany on Feb. 3 in a game that will likely determine the league champion.
Zinn was surrounded by friends and family on the court afterwards, celebrating her big moment. She said the win was the most important part of the evening though, as the Vikings moved a step closer in their quest at winning a fifth straight outright TVC-Ohio title.
"I just wanted to get it over with so I didn't have to worry about it anymore," Zinn said of a thousand points, "but getting it in a win tonight was more important to me. I was so happy."
Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-Yok 41
Vinton County;15;21;8;12;—;56
Nelsonville-York;11;11;6;13;—;41
VINTON COUNTY 56 (9-4, 6-1 TVC-Ohio)
Chloe Lehman 0 0-0 0, Tegan Bartoe 7 5-8 21, Lacie Williams 5 2-2 15, Cameron Zinn 7 4-4 19, Rylee Ousley 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Riddle 0 1-3 1, Sydney Smith 0 0-0 0, Lakin Williams 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 12-17 56; 3-point field goals: 6 (Lacie Williams 3, Bartoe 2, Zinn 1)
NELSONVILLE-YORK 41 (9-7, 6-3 TVC-Ohio)
Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh McWilliams 1 0-0 3, Mackenzie Hurd 7 5-10 22, Airah Lavy 0 11-12 11, Emma Fields 1 0-2 2, Bianca Gerity 0 0-1 0; TOTALS 10 16-25 41; 3-point field goals 5 (Hurd 3, Dupler, McWilliams 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Vinton County 19-50 (.380), 3-point field goals 6-27 (.222), Nelsonville-York 10-45 (.222), 3-point field goals 5-21 (.238); Free throws — Vinton County 12-17 (.706), Nelsonville-York 16-25 (.640); Rebounds — Vinton County 38 (Zinn 17), Nelsonville-York 34 (Hurd 11); Assists — Vinton County 9 (Ousley 4), Nelsonville-York 2 (Hurd 2); Blocks — Vinton County 4 (Zinn 2), Nelsonville-York 0; Turnovers — Vinton County 10, Nelsonville-York 15; Steals — Vinton County 11 (Zinn 5), Nelsonville-York 4 (Lavy 3); Team fouls — Vinton County 20, Nelsonville-York 16; JV game — Vinton County 17, Nelsonville-York 7.
