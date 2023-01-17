The Athens Bulldogs rallied a second quarter comeback after being down by as much as 15 in the first, but a slow second half doomed them to fall 49-37 to Logan Elm on the road on Saturday night.
Landon Wheatley was the only Bulldog to reach double-digits on the night, scoring 19 points on 7-16 shooting in the loss. The senior also grabbed a pair of assists and steals in the win.
Athens (4-10, 3-3 Tri-Valley I) struggled with unforced errors on the court and the Braves took advantage. Fourteen turnovers from the Bulldogs led directly to 20 points for Logan Elm. Athens also committed 17 fouls, leading to 22 foul shots for the Braves, who hit 14 of them.
Struggles started early for Athens, as they found themselves down 18-5 after the first quarter. As a team, the Bulldogs shot just under 38% from the field on the night.
It seemed for a minute as if that wouldn’t be the case though. The Bulldogs came back storming in the second quarter, holding Logan Elm to just two points in the quarter. This allowed Athens to climb back and enter the halftime break with just a two point deficit. Kieran Murphy had eight for the Bulldogs on 3-3 shooting.
Scoring was back-and-forth at the start of the second half. Athens was able to take a quick lead but that was quickly erased. From there on, Logan Elm stretched the lead out over the final quarter and a half until the final whistle blew.
