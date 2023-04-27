The Logan High School girls’ and Lancaster boys’ track and field teams took first place in the third annual Ohio Valley Running Company Invite held Wednesday at Athens High School.
During a ceremony, Athens High School honored seniors Pely Brient, Mile Algoud, Ava Pettey, William Morosko, Braedyn Ohmer, Logan Durrance and Jacob Carey. More about these Bulldogs’ track stars appears at the end of this story.
On the girls’ side, Logan topped the field of seven teams with 191.50 points. Athens was second (158 points); Fairfield Union, third, 70 points; Waterford, fourth, 56.50 points; Federal Hocking, fifth, 56 points; South Webster, sixth, 42 points; and Athens B, seventh, 40 points.
Results listed below list local teams and those student-athletes who scored points for their teams. All of the results are available online at baumspage.com/track/athens/042418/2023/2023%20Results.htm .
In the 800-meter relay, Athens — Jillian Bourque, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Sophia Szolosi — was first with a time of 10:15.22. Logan — Sydney Hammack, Cora Coffill, Jerah McVey and Kylie Arnett — were second (10:44.19). Federal Hocking — Ava Tolson, Isabella McVey, Emma Lucas and Olivia Amlin — was fifth (11:42.91). Athens B — Josephine Bertuna, Kate Kotses, Samantha Layton and Rachel Prange — were sixth (11:54.29).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Logan’s Danika Mahaffey placed first (17.36 seconds) and Jenna McVey was third (19.01). Athens’ Alexa Reed placed second (17.76) and Eva Riley was fourth (19.72). Athens B’s Violet Emery placed fifth (20.65) and Fabby Keesey placed sixth (21.84).
In the 100-meter dash, Logan’s Emma Chilcote was first (13.74) and Claire Warren (13.90) was third. Athens’ Bella Sutton was second (13.88) and Raquel De Abreu was fifth (14.52).
In the 200-meter relay, Logan — Avery Cook-Porter, Mahaffey, Claire Warren and Emma Chilcote — placed first (1:51.74). Federal Hocking — Stella Gilcher, Addison Joy, Kara Jarvis and Takira Walker — placed second (2:00.53). Athens B — Iris Cooke, Charlotte Myers, Pely Brient and De Abreu — placed third (2:02.07).
In the 1,600-meter run, Athens’ Corrigan placed first (5:39.00), Logan’s Jerah McVey was fourth (6:09.46), Federal Hocking’s Olivia Amlin was fifth (6:09.81), and Athens’ Bertuna was seventh (6:21.26).
In the 100-meter relay, Logan — Warren, Mahaffey, Isabella Romine and Chilcote — placed first (52.97). Athens — Reed, Adelaide Littell, Bella Sutton and Annamarie Montle — placed second (54.02). Federal Hocking — Gilcher, Isabella McVey, AJoy and Emma Amlin — placed fourth (56.44). Athens B — Ruby Krisher, Wynne Dodrill, De Abreu and Abby Stroh — placed fifth (58.57).
In the 400-meter dash, Logan’s Cook-Porter was first (1:04.87) and Lydia Swart placed third (1:06.77). Federal Hocking’s Kara Jarvis was sixth (1:07.93). Athens’ Charlotte Myers (1:08.49) and Iris Cooke (1:09.49) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens’ Littell placed first (52.47), while Athens B’s Jillian Bourque placed second (52.25). Athens’ Reed was third (53.93) and Logan’s Jenna Mcvey and Mahaffey were fourth (54.18) and fifth (59.50), respectively.
In the 800-meter run, Logan’s Kylie Arnett placed first (2:27.73); Athens’ Smart was second (2:32.72); and Logan’s Sydney Hammack placed fifth (2:47.86). Federal Hocking’s Ava Tolson (2:57.24) and Isabella McVey (2:57.41), placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Athens’ Sutton was first (28.99) and De Abreu was eighth (31.21). Logan’s Lydia Swart (29.35) and Chilcote (29.91) were second and third, respectively. Athens B’s Myers placed fifth (30.69).
In the girls’ 3,200 meter run, Athens’ Szolosi placed first (10:57.25) and Layton was third (13:24.98). Athens B’s Kotses was fourth (13:44.33).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan — Natalie Pierce, Cook-Porter, Lydia Swart and Kylie Arnett — placed first (4:30.18). Athens — Myers, Pely Brient, Jillian Bourque and Iris Cooke — was second 4:41.84, and Federal Hocking — Kara Jarvis, Gilcher, Juni Ballew and Olivia Amlin — placed third (4:50.11).
In the discus throw, Logan’s Natalie Pierce and Ryann Landis placed first (89 feet 2 inches) and third (81 feet 11 inches), respectively. Athens’ Malia Howell was sixth (72 feet 6 inches) and A.J. Knapp was eighth (68 feet 6 inches).
In the shot put, Logan’s Makenzie Daubenmire and Landis placed first (33 feet 7 inches) and second (31 feet 5 inches), respectively. Athens’ Howell and Knapp placed third (27 feet) and fifth (26 feet 1.5 inches), respectively.
In the high jump, Federal Hocking’s allew placed first (4 feet 10 inches), while Athens’ Stroh was second (4 feet 10 inches). Logan’s Irene Harrah was tied for third (4 feet 8 inches), while Natalie Pierce was fifth (4 feet 4 inches).
In the long jump, Logan’s Kylie Arnett was third (15 feet 6.5 inches) and Claire Warren place fifth (14 feet 9.5 inches). Athens’ Stroh was fourth (15 feet 3 inches). Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker and Ballew were seventh (13 feet 8 inches) and eighth (13 feet 5 inches), respectively.
In the pole vault, Athens’ Annamarie Montle placed first (11 feet), Logan’s Chloe Sater placed second (9 feet 6 inches), Federal Hocking’s Stella Gilcher placed fourth (9 feet), Athens’ Ruby Krisher placed fifth (8 feet), Athens B’s Eva Riley placed sixth (8 feet) and Logan’s Zoe Sater placed seventh (7 feet 6 inches).
On the boys’ side, Lancaster was first with 149 points; Logan, second, 139 points; Athens, third, 117 points; Parkersburg (W.Va.), fourth, 108 points; Fairfield Union, fifth, 57 points; Waterford, sixth, 34 points; Athens B, seventh, 22 points; Federal Hocking, eighth, 14 points; and South Webster, ninth, 7 points.
In the 800-meter relay, Logan — Lucas Burns, Teddy Pfarr, Javen Gill and Lester Lytle — placed first (8:54.80). Athens — Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Matthew Kuhnert and Prem Koshal — was fourth (9:22.62).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Logan’s Izaac Swope (15.77 seconds) and Trey Roush (16.37) placed first and second, respectively. Athens’ Lucas Anglin (17.26) was fifth, while Parker Kinnard (18.76) was seventh. Athens B’s Jamil Burden was eighth (18.80).
In the 100-meter dash, Athens’ Anthony Sutton placed first (11.76) and Micah Heflin was third (11.55). Logan’s Braden Shriner was fourth (11.81) and Jermey Fraley was sixth (11.99).
In the 200-meter relay, Logan — Izaac Swope, Blake Alford, Jackson Stimmel and Nicholas Tucker — placed first (1:34.46). Athens — Alex Pero, Leo Martin, Mile Algoud and Tafari Smith — placed second (1:34.93).
In the 1,600-meter run, Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson was third (4:47.06), while Athens’ Matthew Kuhnert (4:47.71) and Alexander Wotschka (4:48.35) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the 100-meter relay, Logan — Noah Swart, Braden Shriner, Jeremy Fraley and Maxwell Black — placed first (44.92). Athens — Pero, Leo Martin, Micah Heflin and Tafari Smith — placed second (46.04). Athens B — Jackson Broka, Griffin Porter, Damon Farmer and Miles Isaac — was fourth (49.18).
In the 400-meter dash, Athens’ Braedyn Ohmer (52.38) and Mile Algoud (53.29) placed first and second, respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens’ Lucas Anglin placed second (41.64). Logan’s Jackson Stimmel and Trey Roush were sixth (45.46) and seventh (46.62), respectively. Athens B’s Burden placed eighth (47.42).
In the 800-meter run, Athens’ Wotschka placed fourth (2:09.41), while Logan’s Lucas Burns was fifth (2:10.60). Logan’s Lester Lytle placed eighth (2:15.94).
In the 200-meter dash, Logan’s Braden Shriner placed first (23.36), while Athens’ Anthony Sutton was second (23.45). Athens’ Tafari Smith was fifth (23.99) and Logan’s Noah Swart was seventh (24.50).
In the 3,200-meter run, Logan’s Trace Holley was seventh (10:52.27).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan — Kohen Maynard, Jackson Stimmel, Lucas Burns and Nicholas Tucker — placed first (3:40.10). Athens — Algoud, Burden, Braedyn Ohmer and Lucas Anglin — placed second (3:41.06). Athen B — Ledger Free, Damon Farmer, Griffin Porter and Miles Isaac — placed seventh (4:08.15).
In the discus throw, Logans’ Kallen Wilson was third (121 feet 5 inches), Athens’ Ryan Mathena was sixth (105 feet 7 inches) and Athens’ Ryan Bentley was eighth (96 feet 10 inches).
In the shot put, Logan’s Kallen Wilson placed first (41 feet 5 inches) and Cayden Alford placed sixth (37 feet 3 inches). Athens B’s Luke Mullins was eighth (34 feet 6 inches).
In the high jump, Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy was second (5 feet 10 inches), Logan’s Kohen Maynard was fourth (5 feet 8 inches), and Athens’ Timothy Chesser was fifth (5 feet 6 inches). Athens B’s Kaiden Bycofski and Athens’ Parker Kinnard tied for sixth (5 feet 2 inches).
In the long jump, Logan’s Kohen Maynard was second (19 feet 5inches), Athens B’s Braedyn Ohmer was fifth (18 feet 6 inches), Athens’ Algoud placed seventh (18 feet 5 inches), and Athens B’s Ledger Free placed eighth (18 feet 1.5 inches).
In the pole vault, Logan’s Cooper Warren placed second (11 feet 6 inches), and Athens’ Matthew Deering placed seventh (8 feet 6 inches).
Athens High School’s track and field teams will next compete at the Wellston Invite on Saturday at Wellston High School. The meet is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.
Jacob Carey’s parents are Paul and Audrey Carey and siblings are Baelyn and Gabrielle. Carey’s been running since eighth grade and his fondest memory was freshman year when the team went to Meigs County and froze their butts off, “but we still rode in and kicked some butt!” Carey plans to attend Bowling Green after graduation. He gains inspiration in all matters from his family.
Logan Durance has been running two years and his fondest memory is throwing a personal record (field event) at a meet. He plans to attend Ohio University and major in biology.
Levi-Jospeh Facun’s parents are Jasmine and Rich-Joseph, to whom he credits his inspiration to succeed, and his siblings are Opal and Amber. He’s been running track for three years and his fondest memories are when he is practicing. Facun’s advice for underclassmen is to “get stuff done early so you don’t have to worry about it later.” He plans to attend Ohio University.
William Morosko’s parents are Cinda and Jason Morosko. He’s been running a year and enjoys making friends on the team. His inspiration comes from his coaches and his advice for underclassmen to go to team dinners. Morosko plans to attend Ohio University.
Braedyn Ohmer’s parents are Tracy and Charles Ohmer, with siblings being Zeke and niece Neveah. Ohmer has been running since middle school and he says his fondest memory comes from sophomore year bus rides when the whole team was sining on the way back after winning a track meet. He plans to work at Don Wood Toyota after graduation and get involved in motorsports.
River Baer Gagne’s parents are Jamey Jones and Robert Gagne, with his sister being Lilah Gagne. He’s been a member of the track team two years and says his fondest memory comes from last year’s meet at Logan High School because he scored a personal record in long jump in very frigid temperatures. He credits his parents with inspiring him to succeed.
“They inspire me to be everything that I am and everything I hope to be,” said Gagen who plans to attend Ohio University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.