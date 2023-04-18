VINCENT — Logan High School's track and field teams claimed the top spots out of 14 teams at the Warrior Invitational, held April 15 at Warren High School, in Vincent.
On the girls' side, Logan's team was first (139 points), with Warren (100 points) and Athens (98.50) claiming second and third, respectively. Local school Eastern (34) was eighth, while Meigs (22 points) was 11th, Federal Hocking (19 points) was 13th and Alexander (13 points) was 14th.
In the discus throw, Eastern's Emma Hayes was second (110 feet 11 inches), while Alexander's Monica Thompson was third (96 feet 11 inches). Logan's Natalie Pierce was fifth (87 feet 6 inches).
In the shot put, Logan's Ryann Landis (33 feet 8.5 inches) and Makenzie Daubenmire (32 feet 6 inches) took first and second, respectively. Athens' A.J. Knapp (30 feet) and Malia Howell (29 feet 11.50 inches) took fourth and fifth, respectively. Eastern's Emma Hayes (29 feet 4.5 inches) took seventh.
In the triple jump, Logan's Kinsey Myers took first (31 feet 7.5 inches) and Chloe Sater took third (29 feet 4.50 inches). Athens' Abby Stroh was fourth (28 feet 3 inches) and Wynne Dodrill was eight (24 feet 5 inches). Alexander's Abby Sanders was fifth (27 feet 2 inches).
In the long jump, Logan's Kylie Arnett was second (16 feet 7.5 inches) and Claire Warren was sixth (14 feet 9 inches). Alexander's Megan Cheadle was eighth (14 feet 5 inches).
In the pole vault, Athens' Annamarie Montle was second (10 feet 6 inches), while Logan's Chloe Sater was third (10 feet 6 inches). Federal Hocking's Stella Gilcher was fifth (8 feet 6 inches), while Logan's Zoe Sater was sixth (8 feet). Athens' Eva Riley was tied for seventh with a jump of 8 feet.
In the high jump, Federal Hocking's Juni Ballew was third (4 feet 10 inches), while Logan's Irene Harrah was fourth (4 feet 10 inches).
In the 800-meter relay, Athens — Jillian Bourque, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Sophia Szolosi — placed first (10:13.94). Logan — Kinsey Myers, Jenna McVey, Cora Coffill and Kylie Arnett — was third (10:28.86). Federal Hocking — Ava Tolson, Isabella McVey, Emma Lucas and Olivia Amlin — was seventh (11:46.14).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan — Natalie Pierce, Avery Cook-Porter, Kinsey Myers and Kylie Arnett — was first (4:23.70). Athens — Charlotte Myers, Adelaide Littell, Jillian Bourque and Smart — was second (4:31.40). Eastern — Lilly Simpson, Addi Well, Erica Durst and Kayla Sellers — was sixth (4:37.80).
In the 200-meter relay, Logan — cCook-Porter, Danika Mahaffery, Pierce and Emma Chilcote — was second (1:53.77), while Athens — Bella Sutton, Littell, Myers and Alexa Reed — was third (1:54.79). Meigs — Alexa Ingels, Quinn Sargent, Maggie Musser and Keagan Wolfe — was fifth (1:59.55). Federal Hocking — Addison Joy, Ballew, Kara Jarvis and Takira Walker — was seventh (2:00.30), and Alexander — Abby Sanders, Elyse Atha, Morgan Mitchell and Karah Allison – was eighth (2:02.53).
In the 100-meter relay, Logan — Claire Warren, Claire Mahaffey, Isabella Romine and Chilcote — was second (53.81). Athens — Reed, Littell, Sutton and Dodrill — was fourth (55.25), while Meigs — Katelyn Ritterbeck, Keaghan Wolfe, Alexa Ingels and Maggie Musser — was fifth (55.72). Alexander — Megan Cheadle, Rachel Cheadle, Morgan Mitchell and Abby Sanders — was eighth (56.24).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Logan's Mahaffey was fifth (50.77), while Athens' Reed was sixth (51.77).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Logan's Mahaffey was third (17.13), while Athens' Reed was fourth (17.39).
In the 3,200-meter run, Logan's Jerah McVey was sixth (14:17.53), while Athens' Kate Kotses (14:26.91) and Josephine Bertuna (14:54.80), were seventh and eighth, respectively.
In the 1,600-meter run, Athens' Szolosi was first (5:10.78), while Eastern's Erica Durst was second (5:18.62) and Athens' Landis Corrigan was third (5:32.00). Logan's Jerah McVey was eighth (6:04.92).
In the 800-meter run, Athens' Szolosi was first (2:22.95), while Eastern's Durst was second (2:23.73). Logan's Kylie Arnett was fourth (2:29.72), while Kinsey Myers was eight (2:43.12). Federal Hocking's Olivia Amlin was seventh (2:43.12).
In the 400-meter run, Meigs' Maggie Musser was first (1:02.39), while Athens' Smart was second (1:03.77), Logan's Cook-Porter was third (1:05.29). Eastern's Lilly Simpson was fifth (1:05.76), while Federal Hocking's Kara Jarvis was eighth (1:07.33).
In the 200-meter dash, Logan's Lydia Swart was third (29.18), Meigs' Musser was fifth (29.45), Logan's Chilcote was sixth (29.64), Federal Hocking's Addison Joy was seventh (30.11) and Eastern's Lilly Simpson was eighth (31.17).
In the 100-meter dash, Logan's Claire Warren (13.88) and Chilcote (13.95) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
On the boys' side, Logan's team was first (136.50 points, Warren second (115 points) and Belpre third (78 point). Local school Athens was fourth (76 points), Meigs was sixth (41.50), Eastern was 10th (29), and Alexander was 14th (4).
In the discus throw, Belpre's Louden Wolfe was first with a distance of 141 feet 8 inches, while Logan's Kallen Wilson was second with a distance of 134 feet 5 inches. Talen Alford also scored for Logan by placing eighth with a distance of 101 feet 9 inches.
In the shot put, Belpre's Wolfe placed first with a distance of 43 feet 7.25 inches, while Logan's Wilson was third with a distance of 42 feet 1.75 inches. Athens' Braylon Bacon scored by placing seventh with a distance of 38 feet 8 inches.
In the triple jump, Logan's Abreaham Belcher Jr. was first with a distance of 38 feet 8 inches. Athens' Alex Pero and Braedyn Ohmer tied with jumps of 36 feet, and placed third and fifth, respectively. Izaac Swope scored for Logan by placing seventh with a distance of 35 feet 4.5 inches.
In the long jump, Belcher placed first with a distance of 20 feet 2.5 inches, while teammate Kohen Mayard was sixth with a distance of 18 feet 7.5 inches.
In the pole vault, Logan's Cooper Warren was second (11 feet) and Meigs' Wyatt Russell was third (10 feet 6 inches).
In the high jump, Logan's Belcher was second (6 feet), while Meigs' Landen DeWees and Logan's Maynard tied for third with a height of 5 feet 10 inches).
In the 800-meter relay, Eastern — Brayden Obrien, Connor Nolan, Koen Sellers and Rylee Barrett — was second (8:34.37). Athens — Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Matthew Khunert and Ohmer — was fourth (8:58.36). Logan "A" — Lucas Burns, Lester Lytle, Andrew Perry and an unknown runner — placed sixth (9:04.47).
In the 400-meter relay, Logan — Jackson Stimmel, Noah Swart, Corbin Dennis and Lucas Burns — was second (3:38.55). Athens — Mile Algoud, Jamile Burden, Ohmer and Wotschka — was third (3:49.92). Eastern — Obrien, Barrett, Seller and Brayden Haught — was seventh (4:02.57).
In the 200-meter relay, Athens — Pero, Leo Martin, Algoud and Micah Heflin — was first (1:35.02). Logan — Swope, Blake Alford, Jackson Stimmel and Nicholas Tucker — was second (1:35.79).
In the 100-meter relay, Meigs — Landen DeWees, Dillon Howard, Jacob White and Conlee Burnem — was first (44.83 seconds). Logan — Jeremy Fraley, Maxwell Black, Jack Brown and Braden Shriner — was second (44.94). Athens — Pero, Leo Martin, Micah Heflin and Tafari Smith — was third (45.52).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Logan's Swope was second (43.72), while Alexander's Jake Roush was eighth (47.58).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Logan's Trey Roush was first (16.55), while Alexander's Roush was sixth (18.95), Athens' Parker Kinnard was seventh (19.25) and Eastern's Brayden Haught was eighth (19.34).
In the 3,200-meter run, Eastern's Connor Nolan was second (9:59.76), while Logan's Trace Holley was fifth (11:00.18).
In the 1,600-meter run, Eastern's Obrien was first (4:33.77), while Athens' Matthew Kuhnert was fourth (4:51.41).
In the 800-meter run, Athens' Wotschka was second (2:08.55), while Logan's Lucas Burns was sixth (2:11.90).
In the 400-meter run, Logan's Nicholas Tucker was second (53.32). Athens' Ohmer was third (54.02) and Jamil Burden was seventh (56.80).
In the 200-meter dash, Meigs' Burnem was second (23.60), while Logan's Braden Shriner was third (23.79) and Athens' Algoud was fourth (23.93).
In the 100-meter dash, Meigs' Burnem was second (11.60) and Jacob White was sixth (12.21). Athens' Micah Helfin was third (11.84). Logan's Jeremy Fraley (11.89) and Braden Shriner (11.90) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
