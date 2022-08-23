Much like Eminem circa 2004, Leighton Loge came back with an encore to start off his final season as a Buckeye.
The senior dazzled on the turf en route to Nelsonville-York blanking the Trimble Tomcats, 16-0, Friday. The reigning Tri-Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year looked even stronger in the first action back this season.
Loge was a menacing presence all night on the defensive side of the ball. He finished with a game-high 20 tackles and was a key cog to shutting out the Trimble offense entirely and finally beating the Tomcats.
“I think they were on a four game win streak, I never beat them in high school,” Loge said to the Messenger after Friday’s win. “Just starting off 1-0, it’s big. It’s going to be huge for our season. We had mistakes, if we don’t fix our mistakes and have a good week of practice Newark Catholic is going to come in and well… they’re good.”
Especially considering the circumstances of the game, I don’t think there was any better way for Loge to kick off his final ride as a high school football player. Against a bitter rival who he and all of Nelsonville-York have struggled against in the recent past, Loge and the rest of his team turned all fortunes and made a lasting memory for those in his hometown.
Yes, this game meant almost nothing in terms of standings and postseason positioning.
But that’s not the point of rivalry games.
These types of matchups have a far more emotional toll than what 90% of the rest of the season will bring. You want these bragging rights to hold over your neighbors, especially if they’ve been drilling you over the head with it for most of your high school tenure. This was vindication for Loge and the rest of the Nelsonville-York community.
He didn’t just help provide a spark to help win the game, his defensive play and receiving abilities lit the rope that led to the powder keg. It’s the type of performance that he and the community will remember for a long time coming.
Though he, rightfully, gets a massive amount of credit for leading the defensive charge in a shutout performance, Loge’s impact as an ironman player may be just as equal.
He was a key part in one of the more important sequences of the night early in the first quarter. The Tomcats took the opening drive down the field before turning the ball over on downs deep in Buckeye territory.
The very next play after being a part of the defensive stand, Loge took a shovel pass 67 yards to energize the crowds and set Nelsonville-York up for an eventual touchdown. He grabbed one more 17-yard reception later in the game, but it’s clear to see that he will be looked at very often when the Buckeye offense is trying to break open a long play.
It was just night one, but it was a glimpse at another potential run at Player of the Year for the star senior. Maybe this time it won’t just be for his defensive efforts.
