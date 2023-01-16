Perhaps spurred on by a questionable overtime loss to Stony Brook the week before, the Bobcats’ Hockey team definitely had a spark to its play this weekend that put out any flames Liberty University tried to ignite.
That point didn’t go unnoticed to Ohio University Head Coach Lionel Mauron, who was not only understandably pleased with the series sweep, but also extremely happy with how his team played against the number three-ranked team in the Mens D1 American Collegiate Hockey Association computer standings.
“The Stony Brook weekend was a good learning experience for our team. We wanted to be more consistent this week so that we would not get surprised and give Liberty a chance to beat us with one quick play,” Mauron said.
The coach explained what OU adjusted at the beginning of Friday’s game that led to its scoring juggernaut in the 7-0 win.
“We made a few changes to our line up but for the most part the guys just did a very nice job being structured and playing with more predictability, which is what we lacked offensively last weekend,” Mauron said.
Even after the Flames took the lead in Saturday’s game, Mauron felt his squad was still maintaining their prominence on the ice, a major factor that lead to OU’s eventually coming from behind and getting the second win.
“Liberty took the lead, but I never felt we gave up control of the play. We know we are going to have times in a game we need to weather the storm, which we did very well. We stuck with our game plan, and it paid off,” the coach said.
While Mauron was certainly prepared to play a top-echelon ACHA squad, that didn’t mean that Liberty didn’t have a few surprises up its sleeve that kept him and his coaching staff on their toes during the series.
“I am always surprised at how well they skate and create chances out of nothing, and even if you take a two or three goal lead, you’re always in danger of giving them a chance to get back in the play.”
As for his own team, Mauron felt that they responded extremely well to everything the Liberty players threw at his boys.
“They were confident in the structure and in their abilities, you could feel it all game. Liberty was more physical and took a lot of penalties, we know they have players who will run around and try to stir trouble. I am very proud of the maturity and control our guys showed, we were the strongest team psychologically,” Mauron said.
As for the man between the pipes for OU for both games, Mauron couldn’t laud enough positive accolades to his goaltender, Max Karlenzing.
“Max is a great goalie, and he was eager to prove himself. He needed a few shots on Friday to find his groove but then he played a very solid weekend of games. As a coaching staff, we always try to find what is best for the team and for the individuals, it is always hard to pick one goalie because all three deserve to play. We felt after Friday’s game that Max should get a feel for back-to-back games,” Mauron said.
Next up for the Bobcats, a weekend series versus Drexel at Bird Arena. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday games is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.