OU hockey fans ‘Packed the Bird’ for two sold-out games against West Virginia Friday and Saturday.
And the head coach of the Bobcats team noted that it definitely helped the Ice ‘Cats pack the scoresheet by the end of the weekend.
“It was unbelievable to see two sold out crowds this week. It is exciting to see the students, their families and the local community come together to support our team. We take pride in playing for OHIO and it is always a great motivation,” Bobcats Hockey Head Coach Lionel Mauron said.
“I can see my players being very confident and creative on the ice. This following is one of the reasons why this program is so special and why our players are performing at a high level at home.”
Dominating the Mountaineers from start to finish in both contests, the 9th ranked Ice Cats outshot the visitors 119-26 in the series.
“I think we started the games well and we were able to impose the pace of the play early. With respect to WVU, we knew we had the ability to play faster than what they are used to and overwhelm their defense. We are a team that can tries to create speed in transition by making simple plays and using our feet. That has worked well for us so far this year, it is part of our identity,” Mauron said.
When teams get such a big lead, the coach said that they can often lose their focus, something that didn’t happen with his squad.
“Sometimes, it is difficult to stay focused when you are dominating in the offensive zone most of the game. I am happy our players stayed disciplined and continued to play at a high level throughout both games,” Mauron said.
With junior goalie Justin Damon getting the shutout win Friday, the Bobcats could have laid back and rested on the laurels of that game.
Instead, they did the opposite, scoring another seven goals and 64 shots on net, allowing only one soft goal to the visitors in that contest.
“In the second game, (West Virginia) tried to be more physical, and it worked for them for a little while. This was a major difference from the first game, and I think it took us a few minutes to adjust. We are a team that enjoys the physical challenge, it always ups our speed and with the success our special teams have been having, we are confident we can find ways to win.”
Mauron added that “We showed some good movement in the offensive zone, I liked how we managed the puck and did not take shortcuts. Our defensemen were active and up in the play, I think this was a good weekend to practice attacking as a five-men unit.”
As can happen when the temperatures are near 80, the weather provided some challenges to the team and some differences to the ice.
“The ice was slow and bumpy, unfortunately the warm weather is always a factor we can’t control and negatively impacts the playing conditions. Overall, I think the team did a nice job simplifying their plays and using their feet when passes were not connecting,” Mauron said.
Despite the fast start this incarnation of the Frozen ‘Cats has gotten off to, Mauron said there are things the team definitely needs to improve upon, especially taking on an 11th University of Pittsburgh team this weekend.
“We have a lot of improvements to make when we return to our defensive zone. We still give too much room to opponents to make plays, I’d like us to be more aggressive picking up our men and taking them out of the play. Being in a high scoring game didn’t help, but we will never get away from our defensive habits because the scoreboard is largely in our favor. This was disappointing, we will fix it this week.
“Pitt is a top 10 team, and they came to Bird last season and beat us. They are a very hard-working team with two top lines that can produce a lot of scoring chances. We need to step up defensively and play with more intensity without the puck. These games are always tight, and we can’t afford to give up too many free chances,” the coach said.
An advantage the good guys have is depth at every roster spot, traits that Mauron hopes they can continue to capitalize on as the season progresses.
“Our success is due to our depth and our team culture, without a doubt. Of course, a few players show up on the scoresheet regularly and we rely on them for the offensive production, but everybody has roles that are equally as important. Our upperclassmen have taken charge of the room and have set the expectations for the group.
“The young guys are excited, and they play without pressure. It is a healthy group, with a lot of different personalities, we have very strong characters, and everybody leads in their own way. We tend to be a players lead team; we like to take in athletes’ feedbacks and help them produce their own creative solutions to our challenges,” Mauron said.
The coach went on to detail why the squad’s depth has been such an advantage thus far this season.
“When you look at our roster, so many different backgrounds, life experiences, levels of play, you get 27 players and 27 different ways to look at everything. Our success so far is due to everybody setting aside their egos and working together towards a common goal, regardless of who you are, where you are from or how many points you put up last night. Credit to our seniors for accepting and creating such an environment. Happy to see our freshmen feel comfortable early.”
