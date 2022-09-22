Many of the Athens County schools decided to not send enough runners to the Federal Hocking Invitational to qualify for team totals, but we did see one runner from the area take the top spot of the event.
Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson took the top spot with a time of 16:59 in the boys 5k run that included 79 competitors. One of the top runners in the area, the win for the junior means a bit more in this event.
The course over at Federal Hocking was recently named after Ron Dunfee, the Class A state champion back in 1972. Dunfee was at the event on Wednesday to watch some of the runners.
“It’s quite an honor, I didn’t expect it at all and I appreciate it.” Dunfee said about receiving the honor. “It’s pretty interesting for me because I have a young man from Federal Hocking who’s going to go after some more of my records, he just got one of them in the mile. He’s quite a runner and a real good kid.”
Dunfee is referencing McPherson, who broke his decades old record in the mile with a time of 4:27.
Not far behind McPherson was teammate Darius Pierce who finished in 12th with a time of 18:44. Myles Vorisek, another Lancer, finished 29th (20:22).
Leading for Athens was Alexander Wotschka, a sophomore who finished 32nd (20:52).
Alexander was paced by a 34th place finish from Isaac Payton (21:00).
Derek Mason, a freshman from Nelsonville-York finished in 37th with a time of 21:10.
In terms of team results, Belpre ran away with the top spot. The only school in Athens County who sent enough runners for a team total was Alexander, who finished last in sixth place.
On the girls side, Ava Huck from Fort Frye finished in first place (20:52).
Olivia Amlin, a senior from Federal Hocking led all Athens County representatives with an eighth place finish (22:45).
Just a couple seconds behind her was Leah Esselburn, a senior from Alexander with a time of 22:47.
Leading Athens was Kate Kotses. The freshman finished in 29th place (25:38).
In terms of team results, Parkersburg won the girls event. Alexander and Athens finished in sixth and eighth place respectively.
