NELSONVILLE - The snowball effect is real sometimes.
Scoring every inning, the Alexander Lady Spartans picked up their first win of the season on Monday by bashing Nelsonville-York 11-4 on the road.
“We’ve been challenged with battles all year and I just keep preaching, ‘let’s do the little things, keep working and it’s going to come, and once we get the taste of winning, we’ll want it more,'” Brandon Buckley, co-head coach of Alexander said after the win.
Alexander smacked 16 hits on the night, led by Macie Swart’s 3-5 day at the plate. The third baseman and Kaylee Hudnall had two RBI on the day while Micaela Moat had four. Six different batters recorded multiple hits.
“At the plate we wanted to be aggressive. We knew they had very consistent pitching, their catcher has a great arm,” Buckley said. “We just wanted to attack if we got the ball, put it in play and move the runners around.”
Ellie Day grabbed the win after pitching a complete game, allowing four runs while striking out 10.
For the Lady Buckeyes, Trinity Shockey and Abby Riffle each had two hits and an RBI. Emmie Fowler had a triple and an RBI in the loss.
Both teams opened up scoring in the first with a run apiece. Jaycie Jordan lined an RBI single for Alexander while Shockey came in on a wild pitch.
The Lady Spartans started to widen the gap in the second. Moat ripped a two-RBI double to center field and Swart had an RBI single to highlight a four-run inning.
Sarah Harris would rip an RBI single in the following inning to make it a 6-1 game.
Hayleigh Gauter’s RBI double in the bottom of the third inning highlighted a two-run frame from Nelsonville-York.
“Defensively we didn’t play our best, especially the first four innings. I thought we picked it up in the last three innings and made a game at least,” Wayne Dicken, head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the loss. “Give credit to Alexander, they hit the ball really well and came out fired up. Unfortunately we just couldn’t make plays when we needed to tonight.”
Alexander would score one in the fifth and then RBI hits from Moat, Hudnall and Swart in the fifth inning would make it a 10-3 game.
Each team would score one more as the Lady Spartans would close it out, grabbing an unexpected win on the road.
“We needed that win,” Buckley noted. “By far, this is one of the best team’s we’ve played so far this year and it just felt great and was able to close it out.”
