ALBANY — Tuesday night’s matchup between Alexander and River Valley was supposed to be a pretty run-of-the-mill type situation. A 5-2 Spartans team was at home against a 1-6 team from Bidwell and it was almost expected that Alexander would walk away with a pretty convincing win.
They did, but it came in a less anticipated way.
Short-statured, standing at 5’2”, Mason Morris has been slowly garnering the attention of his coaches this season, evident by his growing playing time.
Short in height but not in confidence, the sophomore led the Spartans (6-2, 2-2) in scoring with 20 points with four makes from deep in the 70-56 win.
“He has supreme confidence. And at 5’2” you should have supreme confidence,” Jeff Skinner, the head coach of the Spartans said after the win about the sophomore. “He can handle the ball, he shoots it really good off the pass… he’s not afraid. Nothing intimidates him, he just goes in there and competes and does what he’s coached to do.”
From the tip though, it initially felt like it was going to be another night for the Spartans led by their stars. Kyler D’Augustino started the game off with five straight points to spark a lead that they would never relinquish. Shortly after Dylan Allison hit a three to send River Valley (1-7, 0-3) into their first timeout down 8-0.
The Raiders first points of the night came with just under 2:30 left in the first quarter when Carson Mollohan hit a three.
Morris then hit his first three of the night to bring it to an 11-5 score after one quarter.
It was much the same in the second. Morris grabbed the first seven points of the frame for Alexander before a Jagger Cain layup sent the Raiders into a timeout, now down 20-7 at the time.
Cain paced the Spartans in that second quarter with all eight of his points coming during that frame.
Alexander came dangerously close to holding River Valley to single-digits in the first half. They were on pace for it before free throws and a couple of late buckets brought it to a 30-15 game at the break.
The Spartans came out of the break firing to the tune of 21 first quarter points. It was a team effort though as nobody had more than five points individually in the frame.
Getting their lead near the 20’s at that point, Alexander used the opportunity to start getting some subs to get playing time. They fared decently well for being thrown into the game at a random time. While not extending the lead with the subs in, they were able to hang on to give Alexander a 20-point advantage heading into the final quarter.
At that point, River Valley began to mount a faux comeback and the starters were subsequently put back into the game.
“We just played a lot of people. We had a big, comfortable lead and we were having our way with basically anything we wanted to do so we just used an opportunity to play everybody,” Skinner said. “I thought our second unit went in there and did a whole lot of fouling instead of a whole lot of defending. It interrupted a game that had pretty good flow to it and we just muddled through the rest of it.”
Seeing no need for the game to actually become close, D’Augustino led the team with nine points in the final quarter to bring his total for the game up to 18.
With another TVC victory in hand, Alexander gets to wait a week before going out to Unioto for a showdown with the Shermans on Dec. 30.
