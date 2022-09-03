The youth movement took center stage for the Lady Bulldogs in their eventual 7-1 win over Alexander in the Albano Cup. Six out of seven of the Athens’ goals were by underclassmen
Quinn Murphy, a sophomore, broke open the scoring early in the match when she received a through ball up the middle roughly 11 minutes into the contest and snuck it by the Spartan goalkeeper on a breakaway. Murphy
Angela Owens punched in the eventual game winner just a few minutes later thanks to some defensive mistakes from Alexander.
The Lady Bulldogs dominance continued from then on. Alexander began to conjure up some scoring opportunities, but they were halted most of the time.
Vlada Kiryukhin, another sophomore, ripped a gorgeous free kick from roughly 25 yards out that hit the back of the net to give Athens a three goal lead at the time.
The Spartans were able to grab some momentum late in the first half by grabbing a goal and making it a 3-1 game after the break.
Athens quickly ended any hope of a comeback from Alexander. Quinn Murphy continued her stellar night by scoring one minute into the second half to help break the spirits of the Spartans.
She secured a hat trick later in the half when a fantastic through ball sent the sophomore open on a breakaway and Murphy hit the back of the net.
A pair of freshman, Ella Chapman and Landis Corrigan finished off the score sheet for the Bulldogs. Chapman scored on 30-yard free kick that reached the back of the net for the final blow of the match.
Although the score sheet tells a different story, it was still a night of celebration and remembrance for both squads playing in the Tad Albano Cup, honoring the late local soccer figure.
The win moves Athens back to .500 this year, now sitting at 2-2. We next see the Bulldogs a week from Saturday when they take on McClain away. Alexander next plays this upcoming Tuesday with a match at Logan.
