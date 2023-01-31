Nelsonville-York head coach Mark Truax consistently iterated throughout the year how tough it was going to be to grab the Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio title on the court. The Lady Buckeyes' drama-filled 60-51 overtime victory over River Valley on Monday to clinch the title was just the culmination of all the hard work put into preparing for the opportunity.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.