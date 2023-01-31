Nelsonville-York head coach Mark Truax consistently iterated throughout the year how tough it was going to be to grab the Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio title on the court. The Lady Buckeyes' drama-filled 60-51 overtime victory over River Valley on Monday to clinch the title was just the culmination of all the hard work put into preparing for the opportunity.
“It’s a credit to the kids, the hard work they’ve put in and they’ve bought into my system,” Truax said, throwing praise at the players for the accomplishment while noting that the team won 12 of their last 14 games. “It took a while. They had their doubts, I had my doubts at the beginning. As the season has gone on they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do and it’s a credit to them.”
As the clock was ticking down late though, it looked as if Nelsonville-York would have to wait a few more days before getting the chance to clinch.
With around three minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Buckeyes found themselves down 48-40 with little hope remaining. Emma Fields responded with a bucket through contact but missed the subsequent free throw attempt. The senior finished with 12 points on senior night. A couple of free throws later and the Lady Buckeyes found themselves down five with under two minutes remaining.
Momentum was starting to build, but it still felt as if the task was too tall to complete. That’s why feelings aren’t always right though.
After continuing to lock down defensively as a team, Brooklyn Richards came down and went through contact to gain another and-1 opportunity, sending the crowd into a frenzy as the possibility of a comeback started to seep into people's minds.
She missed the free throw, but her ability to get the rebound off the miss was clear evidence about how much her and the rest of the squad wanted to win that game and the divisional title. She ended the night with 12 points.
“She definitely carries us sometimes with her rebounding and intensity,” Truax noted.”We definitely needed it, we needed to light a fire somehow and she’s where we go to when we need it.”
Kalina Hernandez then grabbed a steal and then raced down the court, converting through contact as she too went to the free throw line. She missed, and Nelsonville-York still found themselves down one with around 30 seconds left.
Following another stop from the Lady Buckeyes on defense, Fields made 1-2 free throws to help send this game into overtime only a few minutes after it looked like total disaster would ensue.
Whether it was the fact that River Valley’s players started to tire up or that Nelsonville-York just desperately wanted the win so bad is unclear, but the Lady Buckeyes took advantage of the extra time and made it a convincing win.
“We had almost five kids in double-figures. That’s everybody stepping us as a team to win the championship.”
Nelsonville-York ended up outscoring the Lady Raiders 11-2 in the overtime period to help secure the win. It got started when Richards tipped the opening jump over to Airah Lavy, who then had a fast break lane to the basket. Through a mixture of great passing and great play-calling, the Lady Buckeyes continued their attack throughout the whole period, shutting down any chance from River Valley.
From there, they were able to dribble out the clock and let the team celebrate. A mixture of tears and cheers filled the gymnasium as Nelsonville-York’s body of work this regular season has finally brought them a divisional championship. Nearly every senior could be found crying in joy after clinching the title in their final regular season home game as a Buckeye.
“They’ve played basketball their whole life and for them to win the championship, I’m so happy for them. They’ve endured some rough times here and they’ve kept with the course and now they get to see the treasures for their hard work in their lifetime of basketball.”
Then again, there was a whole game that set us up for those final minutes. Even with how joyous the night ended up becoming, the feelings around the gym were quite opposite throughout the night.
A tough shooting quarter in the first frame set the story up that Nelsonville-York would struggle to put away the Raiders and struggle to grab the divisional title.
After a low-scoring, back-and-forth first quarter, the Lady Buckeyes found themselves with a two-point lead going into the second.
Hayley Edwards led River Valley with 21 points on the night, hitting four three-pointers with two of them coming in the second quarter as she helped the Lady Raiders take a lead.
River Valley was able to get up by as much as five in the quarter but a late barrage from Nelsonville-York got the back within one point going into the halftime break.
Two straight three-pointers from River Valley coming out of the break increased their lead up to seven, but once again the Lady Buckeyes wouldn’t stop fighting as they clawed back into it.
Hernandez nailed a three in the last moments of the third to give Nelsonville-York a lead going into the fourth. She ultimately finished with a team-leading 14 points.
The Lady Buckeyes again went down six points midway through the fourth, but that’s when their comeback effort started, leading them to a TVC title.
“We need to sure up our defense going forward. It’s won us some games lately but today our defense was lacking in a lot of areas. We had to grind it out.”
With the the division locked up, Nelsonville-York concludes their regular season with an away matchup against Meigs.
