You play the regular season to earn the privilege of playing in front of your home fans and to earn a favorable matchup in the playoffs.
The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (10-1) took full advantage of their near perfect regular season, clobbering Grove City Christian (5-6) 55-7 in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.
"The goal was to come in, work on some small things. Put some things on tape, we ran the double pass and dropped that for a touchdown," Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said following the win. "Just wanted to get out healthy and for the most part, we got dinged up, but I don't think we have anything major. We did what we were supposed to do in the first round, win fairly easily and come out of here alive."
Following a three-and-out from the Eagles to start the night, the Buckeyes rolled down the field behind the legs of their star running back. Complementing his 62 yards on the night, Hudson Stalder opened the scoring with an 8-yard dive through the middle of the defense early in the first quarter.
Some defensive penalties from the Buckeyes allowed Grove City Christian to enter the red zone on the following drive, but the defensive unit stood up and forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs.
A few minutes later, Nelsonville-York made it a two score game when Landen Inman found Gavin Richards open deep down the field for the 29 yard score. Inman completed the trifecta on Friday night, throwing for 29 and the score while also rushing for 28 yards and a touchdown and grabbing a 14-yard touchdown catch to complement his 81 yards receiving.
"He's our backup, we get him so many snaps a week," Rusty Richards, the head coach said regarding the versatility of Inman. "he's just an athlete and you've got to get your best 11 on the field. He's our backup that can do a little bit. Makhi [Williams] fell on the ball that one series and we just finished out with Wildcat, but our Wildcat is a bit different than most when it's our backup quarterback."
The sophomore was at quarterback because of the slight injury scare to Makhi Williams. The junior took a hard hit down the sideline had to leave the game for a short period of time to recover. He went back out, but it seemed as if he was favoring his ribs in between plays for a short time.
It clearly didn’t bother him enough to stop him though. The speedy runner took a qb keeper 54 yards for the score not too far later in the second quarter, making it a 28-0 game at the time.
Grove City Christian was able to respond late and grab a little momentum for a few short minutes when Braydan Taylor found Chad Blunt for a 29-yard score late in the first half.
That momentum lasted roughly 40 seconds of game time. A two-play drive with a minute left in the half resulted in the Inman receiving touchdown, making it a 35-7 game heading into the break.
"We just had a little busted coverage there," Richards said regarding the one touchdown Grove City Christian scored. "We responded very quickly there. I think we had three time outs and we didn't have to use any... It put the momentum back our way heading into halftime."
If it wasn’t already out of reach, the Buckeyes wasted no time in making that the reality in the second half.
They took opening possession and later capped off the drive with Williams scampering in on an eight-yard run.
The Eagles fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Buckeyes possession again. It took them only one play to hit the end zone again when Williams found James Koska for the 23-yard score, making it a 48-7 game at the time.
Tommy Mitchell capped off the scoring on the night with a five-yard score late in the fourth quarter.
Breezing through the first round of the OHSAA playoffs, Nelsonville-York is slated to host the winner of Rock Hill and Loudonville next week as they work deeper into the postseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.