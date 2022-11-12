High School football within Athens County in 2022 is officially over.
Nelsonville-York (11-2) struggled to get anything going offensively, turning the ball over four times against a potent Bellaire (9-5) squad as they fell to the Big Reds 20-0 In the Regional Semi-Finals on Saturday night.
"They've got a stout defense, we've seen it on film all year," Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the loss when asked about the lack of offensive production. "It's a game of inches, just a couple missed reads and a couple missed blocks... Hats off to them, they played great defense."
If it wasn’t meant to be for the Buckeyes on Saturday, we at least got a clue to that early in this one.
The Big Reds came in to this one averaging just under 40 points-per-game over the last five weeks, sporting a highly dangerous offense led by Jake Heatherington at quarterback and RayRay Pettigrew working as their best playmaker.
Clearly up for the battle initially, the Buckeyes forced the Big Reds into a quick punt on the first drive of the game. That’s about when the fortunes flipped.
On the very first play from scrimmage for the Buckeyes, Gavin Richards was absolutely crushed directly in the chest, forcing him to cough up the ball, giving Bellaire the ball once again in Buckeye territory.
"We fumble there as soon as we get a good stop... it just wasn't our night," Richards said after the loss. "Four turnovers to none I think. You're not going to beat a good football team like that. It just wasn't our night on the ball bounce."
The Big Reds took advantage of the opportunity placed in front of them. On fourth and seven inside of the red zone, Heatherington was able to connect with Pettigrew on a crossing route and the speedy receiver was able to walk into the end zone to give Bellaire a 6-0 lead.
With it still being a one-score game, Nelsonville-York was building up a pretty impressive drive, getting down to the red zone just after the first quarter ended. Facing a 4th and 10 at the 17-yard line, The Buckeyes attempted a hook-and-ladder play to pick up yards but Leighton Loge was unable to cleanly pitch the ball, forcing the Buckeyes to turn the ball over on downs.
Nelsonville-York’s defense started to break down slightly at that point. With Bellaire driving in enemy territory just a few minutes after the turnover, the Buckeyes jumped offsides on fourth down, extending the Big Reds drive.
One play later, Heatherington was able to find Logan Edgar wide open in the end zone for the 23-yard touchdown.
Looking to steal some points before heading into the break, The Buckeyes were moving again until Pettigrew picked off Landon Inman near mid-field. Bellaire was able to capitalize on the mistake with Brayden Roth taking a draw up the middle for the third touchdown of the half for Bellaire, making it a 20-0 game at half.
Offensive struggles carried over into the second half. Needing to score often and fast, the Buckeyes started to throw more-and-more often. It bit them mid-way through the third quarter when Terrin Frazier was able to intercept Makhi Williams near mid-field.
Although the defense stepped up massively by shutting the Big Reds out in the second half, the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going especially late in the game.
"We had two different fumbles in our hands and that's 12 points they got," Richards noted about an overall impressive defensive showing. "I was very proud of our defense for just fighting against a very good offense."
Although it’s obviously not where Nelsonville-York wanted to finish, an 11-2 season with a Regional Semi-Finals appearance is nothing to get down on. They’ll be losing some key players, but the Buckeyes will also return a litany of playmakers next season. It ended in disappointment, but it was another successful football season over at Nelsonville-York.
"We had a great year. 53 or 54 years of football, and I might be off here but maybe five 11 win seasons I'm thinking. It doesn't happen every day that they just hand out 11 wins. Another TVC championship, and like I said these kids set the bar high and it'll go a long way for the underclassmen trying to get back here and back to the next step."
