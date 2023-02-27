WELLSTON — It’s been spewed and regurgitated for generations that sports are equally mental as much as they are physical. All the physical and athletic talent in the world can be put on to someone but if they don’t have the mental fortitude to handle situations where that natural talent is challenged, it’s all for naught.
The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes were challenged immensely on Saturday afternoon in their eventual 51-31 loss to Wheelersburg in the District Semi-Final.
Scoring only three points in the first half, Nelsonville-York were challenged mentally more than anything in the locker room at halftime. With the victory almost essentially out of play, it could be easy for the team to just roll over and count the clock until they could get on the bus and go home.
It could’ve been, but the Lady Buckeyes weren’t yet ready to take the easy way out. Their fight back into the game is nearly just as admirable as it would’ve been if they secured the title. They ultimately fell, but it wasn’t from a lack of effort or desire.
It didn’t look as if that would become the story at first. Wheelersburg grabbed an early bucket to start but then Airah Lavy came right back down and drilled a three-pointer to give Nelsonville-York the lead. Nobody in the gym figured it would be the only points from the Lady Buckeyes for over half of the night.
The Lady Pirates then went on to score the next 12 points and found themselves with a 14-2 lead after one quarter. Wheelersburg went 5-5 from the free throw line in the opening quarter.
Although Nelsonville-York couldn’t get anything going offensively, that did little to impact their defensive effort. Wheelersburg would slowly continue to build their lead, but the Lady Buckeyes did their part defensively as they didn’t allow the game to get too out-of-hand early.
The real damage came from Lexie Rucker, who finished with a team-high 19 points, hit a pair of three-pointers for the Lady Pirates. Makenna Walker added the other six points for Wheelersburg as they shut out Nelsonville-York in the second, taking a 26-3 lead going into the halftime break.
“Their experience really showed through in that first half,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York, noted after the loss. “I was hoping it wouldn’t turn out to be that way. To where we would kind of feel it out to see and I knew at that point that it would be too big of a hurdle to overcome… We came out in the second half and played right with them and we played how we could play.”
With the game already seemingly out of hand, Nelsonville-York refused to give in. They seemed to have found their offensive groove coming out of the locker room, scoring 14 points in the third quarter. Lavy led the Buckeyes with five in the quarter with Kyleigh McWilliams adding four and Cayleigh Dupler ripping a three-pointer.
Nelsonville-York outscored the Lady Pirates 14-5 in the third quarter, giving them a more manageable 15-point deficit heading into the fourth.
“That just shows the heart these girls have and what it took to get to this point in the District Finals,” Truax said about the girls’ fight after halftime. “That’s who they are. I wouldn’t have expected anything different. We’re not going to quit, they definitely didn’t quit.”
There was still a ton of work to be done though and Wheelersburg made sure that it wouldn’t be completed. Lavy tried her best to carry the Lady Buckeyes with 10 points in the final frame but an 8-10 mark from the free throw line helped carry Wheelersburg until the clock ran out.
“It was awesome. It was all I thought it would be when I got back into it,” Truax said after the game when discussing the overall view of the season. “It’s a credit to those seniors and everyone else that put in all the blood, sweat and tears to get this far. It’s been a fun ride.”
Now with one of their best seasons in recent memory in the rear-view mirror, Nelsonville-York will now have to move on to next year with a focus of replacing some key senior leaders.
“They’ve played basketball all of their lives and for any senior to know that the end is here, it’s tough for anybody. For those girls that I know have busted their butts as much as they have. It’s an emotional time for them, for me to see them go. I wish I had all four years to coach them but they’re good kids more than anything.”
