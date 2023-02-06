NELSONVILLE — For the first time in over a decade, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes are starting to see sustained success over Athens on the court. The Buckeyes’ 46-37 win over the Bulldogs marked the first time Nelsonville-York won a home game against their rival since 2009. It’s also the first time they’ve won consecutive games over Athens since the same year.
First glance on Friday night told a far different story though.
As of recently, the Bulldogs (6-13, 5-5 Tri-Valley I) have relied heavily on Landon Wheatley, who has been playing at an exceptional level over the past couple of weeks. It initially looked as if the senior was going to be able to carry Athens once again to another win, finishing with 14 points.
The point guard got festivities started with a three-pointer and then a strong take to the basket gave him the first five points of the night. The Bulldogs eventually built up a 9-0 lead before Andrew Conner was able to grab the first score of the night for Nelsonville-York (14-7, 8-3). Leighton Loge scored the only other basket for the Buckeyes in the first quarter. The senior ultimately finished with eight points on the night.
Kieran Murphy killed any momentum from the Buckeyes by responding with a three-pointer of his own and then getting fed a breakaway layup.
Following the theme of the game at the time, Wheatley hit a buzzer-beater three after having the ball come to him with a second left in the first frame, giving the Bulldogs a commanding 19-4 going into the second quarter.
“We took care of the basketball, we executed on offense and we played great defense,” Mickey Cozart, the head coach of Athens said about the first quarter of play. “And then they amped up the pressure and we didn’t handle that well.”
That was about when the good times stopped rolling for Athens. It was a slow burn to the end, but it became pretty evident that the Buckeyes were going to get back into this one.
“We don’t quit and like I told them, I said ‘guys, we’re getting shots but we’re not set to shoot, we’re not shooting shots we’re throwing the ball,’” Blaine Gabriel, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. ‘In the locker room, I could see in their eyes that they really felt they could go out and make a run.”
Neither team seemed to be able to efficiently score in the second quarter. James Koska opened up scoring with a three-pointer to cut into Athens’ lead but that was all for nearly half the frame. The guard ultimately finished with 12 points on the night, hitting three shots from deep in the process.
It wasn’t until there was nearly four minutes remaining in the half before anybody could score. Trent Morrissey banked a three-pointer to make it a single-digit game.
“We were able to pick it up in the second, third and fourth quarters pretty good and we started making some shots,” Gabriel said after the win about the team’s slow start. “We knew the middle was wide open but we just didn’t attack it in the first half.”
For a team that prides themselves on their defensive intensity, the first quarter on Friday night was seemingly the outlier for the Buckeyes. After uncharacteristically giving up 19 points in the first, Nelsonville-York locked up and held Athens to just two points in the second frame. The score came off a bucket from Sam Trainer.
By the end of the first half, the Buckeyes now found themselves with a much more reasonable deficit, down 21-13 going into the locker room.
The Buckeyes kept up the intensity coming out of the break, cutting further into the lead while continuing to hold Athens down. Nelsonville-York went on to score the first six points of the quarter while still holding the Bulldogs scoreless.
Nelsonville-York was able to cut the lead down to two before Wheatley hit a jumper for Athens’ first points of the second half. That came with around 2:30 left in the third quarter.
“The defense really picked up and created some pressure on them,” Gabriel noted about the defensive improvement from the Buckeyes after the first quarter.”
After spending the entire game chasing down the Bulldogs and not allowing them to score for over a quarter, Nelsonville-York must’ve gotten Athens a little frustrated.
Keagan Swope went in to try and steal the ball from Murphy at half court with around two minutes to go. The two tangled up and were fighting for possession. Swope was eventually called for a foul but Murphy’s late retaliation and push caused a technical foul to be called, sending Swope to the line.
The junior hit both free throws to tie the game up at 23 a piece. Levi Neal then nailed a three-pointer to get the Bulldogs back in the lead, Swope responded with a three-pointer of his own but Neal then hit a layup to give Athens a two-point lead going into the final quarter.
That’s about when Swope and the rest of the Buckeyes decided to take over.
The point guard exploded from there, scoring nine of his 15 in the final frame. He and Koska started off the fourth with a pair of three-pointers and Nelsonville-York found themselves with a lead.
“Gator is Gator, man,” Gabriel said about Swope, who apparently has a pretty unique nickname. “He loves it when it’s tight like that, he wants the ball in his hands.”
Wheatley was able to grab the lead one final time for Athens before Swope responded with a three-pointer to regain it for Nelsonville-York.
From there the Buckeyes did enough on the boards and at the free throw line to eventually hold on for the significant win.
“It was a hard fought game but I’m very very proud of these guys, I love them to death.” Gabriel noted.
