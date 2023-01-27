NELSONVILLE — Ever since falling to the Lady Bulldogs back on Dec. 15, Nelsonville-York has been nipping at the heels of Athens. They continued to take care of their business throughout the next few weeks, running through their opponents while they awaited to see Athens come into town.
With the Lady Bulldogs (11-8, 8-2) falling earlier this week, it set up a matchup for Thursday with first place in the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio on the line. The Lady Buckeyes (14-4, 9-1) took full advantage of that opportunity, defeating Athens 45-41 in a close contest.
“We had this one marked for a while after we lost at their place to where the girls all wanted revenge,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “We knew that we didn’t play well the first time against them to where we shot kind of like we did in the first half today but it took that second half… that’s how we can play and it’s definitely satisfying with getting this win after they got us at their place early in the season.”
Off the back of a 16-point second half performance from Airah Lavy, Nelsonville-York was able to overcome a two-point first quarter to claw back and grab the victory.
“It takes a toll on the kid when you take that much physical punishment,” Truax said about Lavy, who was seemingly hit to the ground all of the first half. “She stepped up big time in the second half for us and that’s what we need out of players like that. It was a total team effort where everybody had a part.”
It really looked as if it was going to be a rough night for the Lady Buckeyes after one quarter. Ella Chapman got the game started with a three-pointer and subsequent buckets from Asa Holcombe and Olivia Smart gave Athens an early 9-0 lead halfway through the first frame.
The first score for Nelsonville-York didn’t come until there were two minutes left in the quarter, when Lavy was able to find a cutting Brooklyn Richards for a layup. The senior only finished with seven points on the night, but every one seemed valuable.
The hope could only last for a minute though as Fern Sigman came down and nailed the third three-pointer from Athens in the quarter. By the end of an incredibly physical first quarter, Athens was holding a 15-2 lead.
The comeback was slow and took some time, but Nelsonville-York started to nip at the lead ever so slightly in the second. Neither team could seemingly get anything going in that frame with 13 total points scored from both teams, 8 of them coming from the free throw line. Lavy’s two first half points came from the line in the quarter.
“We go into these second quarter slumps every single game. We have yet to get past that second quarter slump,” Phil Koska, the head coach of Athens said when discussing what happened after the successful first frame. “We went stale. I think it’s just our youth if I’m being completely honest.”
Athens could only seem to muster two points total in the second quarter. It looked as if they had done enough to still go into the halftime break with a respectable lead, but a late barrage from the Lady Buckeyes including a three-pointer from Kyleigh McWilliams just before the buzzer left them with just a four-point lead.
“I challenged them at halftime, they responded. We all knew we didn’t play well in the first half. Kyleigh McWilliams’ three at the end of the half was huge for us to go into halftime with a little bit of energy and knowing that we could come back and get this done if we execute and do the things we know we can.” Truax said.
Much like the start of the contest, Chapman got the second half started with a layup to try and build momentum for Athens. The freshman guard ultimately finished with 11 points.
That could only last a few moments though as Nelsonville-York went back to chipping at the lead. Cayleigh Dupler hit a three not long after and was able to cut the lead down to three. A few moments later Richards was knocking down a shot from deep to give the Lady Buckeyes their first lead of the night.
Emma Fields converted a layup to get the lead up to four, sending Athens into a timeout and erupting the student section.
Lavy started to work out of her early game slump and began to heat up while Athens struggled to score. A bucket and three-pointer from the junior gave Nelsonville-York as much as a nine-point lead before Athens cut it down to seven before the end of the quarter.
Athens started to make their real comeback effort in the fourth quarter. Quinn Banks nailed a three-pointer to cut the lead down to four with the first points of the quarter but that was quickly erased when Dupler nailed one from long-range for the Lady Buckeyes.
At that point, it was evident that the teams were just trading three-pointers. Holcombe knocked one down only to see Banks hit her second of the quarter, cutting the lead down to three.
Lavy responded with one of her own to extend the lead until Olivia Smart hit one for the Bulldogs to make it a three-point game once again.
Like the rest of the fourth though, Lavy and the Lady Buckeyes responded with another three-pointer. At that point, time management was becoming a concern and Athens had to start fouling soon after.
Following a back-and-forth showcase of free throw shooting, Athens found themselves down 44-41 with under a minute remaining.
Truax and his staff smartly had his team commit a foul up three to try and avoid the three-point attempt and waste time. Smart missed both free throws for Athens and Fields was then able to hit the dagger free throw, sending the Lady Buckeyes home with the win and first place in the division.
With the regular season winding down now, Nelsonville-York travels to Warren on Saturday for a non-conference tilt while the Lady Bulldogs see Chillicothe come into town for an afternoon matchup on Saturday.
