The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes extended their winning streak to six on Monday night with a 64-58 victory over Belpre on the road. Airah Lavy led all scorers with 21 points for the Buckeyes. Only making three buckets throughout the night, she went 11-13 from the free throw line along with seven steals, six assists and five rebounds on the night.


