The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (22-1) secured a sectional championship on Thursday with a three-set sweep over Rock Hill. Winning with scores of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-11 now move on to the district tournament.
“This was goal No. 2 on our list. We talked after the Alexander game that winning the league was our goal. This was No. 2 and now we put ourselves in good position for our third goal which is a district title,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “It’s been a while since we’ve won one these girls are hungry for it.”
Despite it becoming a lopsided sweep, the Buckeyes were pressured defensively often in this one, particularly in the first set. It seemed as if the players were diving on the floor all night for balls, and it usually ended up in the Buckeyes favor.
Abby Riffle and and Paige Rutter led the way on the defensive end, recording eight and seven digs respectively.
“It’s hard to, in games where the score is a little lopsided, it’s hard to stay hungry is what I called it during the game. Our back row did a great job staying scrappy back there. We pride ourselves on our scrappiness and they did a great job coming through for us tonight.”
The back row played a hugely significant part in allowing Nelsonville-York to build out a lead, but the front line and the offense took over eventually and suffocated Rock Hill.
Particularly, Chloe Lehman and Gianna Dixon stood out in the second set, pacing the score. Whether it be with kills or blocks, the two underclassmen were huge parts in securing the victory.
Lehman finished with 14 kills and four digs on the night.
Fittingly, Lehman struck the final kill in the third set to give the Buckeyes the win and the sectional title.
“I think it shows how good we can be, how good we are and how good we can be moving forward,” Dicken said about the significance of being able to grab a sectional title in a sweep. “This team has a lot of talent, a lot of different weapons on it and if we can play up to the caliber we’re used to be playing then we’ll be a very tough team to beat in the tournament.”
They were able to pick up a sweep, but no win is perfect. Dicken understands that they have more to improve on, especially with such a tough road ahead.
“Communication probably,” Dicken said regarding what his team needs to work on. “There were a couple times where I felt our communication broke down. We played a pretty clean game overall but we can always improve on communication and just making sure that we’re trusting each other on the floor.”
The Buckeyes next hit the floor next Tuesday in the District semi-final match against North Adams at Eastern-Pike High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.