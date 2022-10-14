It was fight night over at Nelsonville-York High School as the Buckeyes matched up with Alexander with the TVC – Ohio title on the line. Setting the mood with Rocky-inspired music and the student section rocking a litany of different boxing attire, the atmosphere was set for a championship-level showdown.
“Our girls know how to motivate themselves. They selected the theme for the student section tonight being fight night. They knew what would get them pumped up and they really just came out and produced for us tonight,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said. “Everybody’s effort was unbelievable and it was just a great night for Nelsonville-York volleyball.”
Fight night ended with a pretty significant knockout as the Buckeyes (21-1, 12-0) swept Alexander (14-8, 11-2) in convincing fashion. They ultimately won with scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-23.
Nelsonville-York shot out ahead immediately and took control of the match. They rattled off nine straight points before Alexander could score at all. A blink later and it was 14-2. Dicken noted that the ambiance of the gym may have had a part to play in that.
“I think the atmosphere absolutely played a role in that. This is a tough place to play. It’s a smaller gymnasium and the crowd seems to be right on top of you, but it’s a great home court advantage for us to have these fans and I think it helped us to start the game.”
It seemed to help motivate the players as well.
The first set ended with Brooklyn Richards grabbing a block at the net, turning and yelling toward the direction of the Alexander bench.
Chloe Lehman was the star of the night in helping the Buckeyes clinch the division. The junior recorded 18 kills and four digs. The next closes in kills behind her was Kyleigh Warren who had five kills and eight digs.
In much more of a back-and-forth set two, Alexander was able to grab a 16-13 lead before failing to capitalize. They proceeded to be outscored 12-1 the rest of the way to lose the second set.
A highly contested third set led all the way up to a 24-23 score. Fitting on how the rest of the night went, Lehman clinched the division title for Nelsonville-York with a kill to end the match.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be able to celebrate something like that with the community. The York Township Fire Department really rallied our community to get behind us. They wanted an orange out, they gave rally towels out to the first 300 fans that were here tonight,” Dicken said after the win. “Just to win it in that fashion, against a good Alexander team. I just can’t say enough about how these girls played tonight.”
Dicken said during the preseason that he had high expectations for this year’s squad. The Buckeyes lost their first, and only, match on Aug. 25 in a five-set thriller against Trimble, the winner of the TVC – Hocking division. From then on, Nelsonville-York rattled off 20 straight wins to end one of the better regular seasons in program history.
“I can’t be prouder as a coach. Our first goal was to win a TVC championship. We knew we had the players to do it, we knew we had the team to do it. One through thirteen, we’ve had to play a lot of different lineups this year due to injuries and for us to achieve this first goal, in the regular season, it’s special to us.”
The Buckeyes completed their first goal, but they have far bigger aspirations heading into the postseason.
“I think we’re peaking after tonight. I think we’ve played some of our best volleyball tonight. The past few games I thought we let up a little bit, but I think we’re definitely in the right spot to have a successful tournament run.”
