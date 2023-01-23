NELSONVILLE — Saturday was rivalry day over at Nelsonville-York High School. County foes and next-door neighbors Trimble and Nelsonville-York met up for both the men’s and women’s teams to battle it out for bragging rights on the court.
The girls’ kicked it off early in the afternoon where an initially close contested matchup quickly turned into the Lady Buckeyes continuously holding off comeback attempts from the Lady Tomcats. Brooklyn Richards was a big part of containing that lead as the senior led all scorers with 21 points in the 54-41 victory for Nelsonville-York.
“The girls love playing Trimble. Any time you get Nelsonville-York and Trimble the stakes are a little higher and everybody knows it,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “It’s a fun game to be a part of and the girls responded today.”
Despite what the final tally ended up finishing at, the Lady Tomcats (2-11, 2-6 Tri-Valley — Hocking) actually grabbed control of the match early. Joelle Richards knocked down a three-pointer to open up scoring and Abby Webber poured one in herself shortly after to open up an early 6-1 lead.
From there though the Lady Buckeyes (13-4, 7-1 Tri-Valley — Ohio) started to make their push. Richards scored quickly and then Airah Lavy went on to score the next six points for Nelsonville-York through the end of the first frame and the start of the second. The junior went on to finish with 15 points, 12 of those coming in the first half.
In all, Nelsonville-York went on a 17-4 run to take a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter. Trimble fought back to make it a ten-point deficit thanks in part to some quick offense and a three-pointer from Jaylee Orsborne, who finished the afternoon with a team-leading 14 points. The Lady Buckeyes responded quickly though and were able to make it a 31-19 game going into the locker room.
“The first half we executed really well defensively and offensively and built us a lead we kind of kept through the rest of the game.” Truax noted after the win.
Aside from the two teams, the afternoon seemed to be a showcase of a one-on-one duel. Orsborne and Lavy were matched up together all contest, shadowing each other on and off the ball. Neither were making it easy, playing strong defense and forcing the other to earn every point possible.
“That was a battle and I challenged Jaylee before the game. I said, ‘It’s going to be you and #20 (Lavy). She’s probably going to guard you and you’re guarding her and whoever wins that battle is probably going to win the game.” Joe Richards, the head coach of Trimble, said about the two competitors matched up with each other during the game.
Coming out of the half, Nelsonville-York found their success with Richards, who went on to score seven of the team’s nine third quarter points.
“No. 11 (Richards) never stops. Eleven is a motor and she never stops and we’re trying to instill that in our players. We’re getting closer… I thought we played really hard today,” Joe Richards said, throwing praise at the opposing forward.
On the other bench, the Lady Tomcats had to deal with struggles before staging a comeback effort. Early into the third, Abby Webber was inadvertently hip-checked and was forced out of the game for a few minutes.
“She got thrown and that would hurt anybody, it looked like it hurt,” Richards noted about Webber going down. “She’s a fighter and taking her out, that kind of slowed us down a little bit so we couldn’t press.”
Being down, Richards and Orsborne stepped up for Trimble and were able to cut the lead down to as little as seven before Nelsonville-York made it a double-digit deficit once again late in the quarter.
Trimble continued their comeback efforts in the final frame but everytime they would smell a chance, Nelsonville-York quickly squashed the opportunity. Whether it be Cayleigh Dupler hitting her second three-pointer of the night or Richards scoring an and-1 opportunity, the Lady Buckeyes were able to build to as much as a 14-point lead in the fourth.
The Lady Tomcats scored late but they were forced into fouls and Nelsonville-York hit enough to cruise to the 13-point win.
