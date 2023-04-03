NELSONVILLE – Seemingly every school within a stone’s toss, or even further, seemed to gather over at Nelsonville-York High School over the weekend for the annual Rocky Brands Track & Field Invitational. Through some rain and a whole bunch of significant wind resistance, we saw a litany of different Athens County athletes stand out amongst some of the best in the area.
In the overall team rankings for the small school mens’ division, Nelsonville-York took home first place out of 13 schools. They finished with a score of 122 while Belpre finished in second (80). Trimble finished in seventh (40) while Federal Hocking finished in 11th (15)
In the large schools division, Lancaster took home the top spot with a score of 164. Athens finished in seventh (43).
On the girls’ side, Liberty Union placed first in the small school division with 90.50 points. Nelsonville-York finished in fifth (60.50) while Federal Hocking finished in sixth (51). Trimble finished in 12th place (16).
For the large school division, Lancaster took the top spot (155) while Athens ended up in fifth (70).
Girls’ 4x800 meter relay
In the girls’ small 4x800 meter relay, Crooksville took the top spot, running a time of 11:10.56. Federal Hocking’s group of Ava Tolson, Piper Biesinger, Bella McVey and Olivia Amlin finished in second (11:12.49).
In the large schools heat, Athens’ Jillian Bourque, Landis Corrigan, Olivia Smart and Sophia Szolosi won the event (10:35.53).
Boys’ 4x800 meter relay
On the boys’ side, Fisher Catholic took the top spot in the small school division (8:32.79). Nelsonville-York’s group of Jeff McLaughlin, Caleb Layton, Noah Loge and Javier Garcia finished in fifth (9:29.08)
In the large school division, Unioto placed first (8:25.91). Athens’ group of Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Matthew Kuhnert and Braedyn Ohmer finished in fourth (9:02.28)
Girls’ 100 meter hurdles
In the girls’ 100 meter hurdles, Liberty Union’s Natalie Cotton took first place in the small school (18.49). Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker finished in fifth (18.91).
In the large school division, Logan’s Danika Mahaffey won the event (17.48). For Athens, Alexa Reed finished in eighth (18.69) while Adelaide Littell finished in 15th (20.59).
Boys’ 110 meter hurdles
On the boys’ side, Fairfield Christian’s Ben Hopple won the 110 meter hurdles event for small schools (16.87). A pair of Buckeyes finished after him with A.J. Stone (17.01) and Trent Morrissey (17.44) finishing second and third respectively. Trimble’s Blake Stanley finished in sixth (18.79).
In the large school division, Liberty Union’s Caleb Hague won the event (15.90). For Athens, Lucas Anglin finished in 14th (18.43) while Nathaniel Kuhnert finished in 21st (23.04).
Girls’ 100 meter dash
In the girls’ 100 meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey (13.20) edged out Trimble’s Jaylee Orsborne (13.31) for the win in the small school division. Takira Walker finished in seventh (14.01). Nelsonville-York’s Selena Sagage (14.98), Ashlynn Molihan (15.76) and Felisha Hoppstetter (16.57) all competed as well.
Lancaster’s Brooke Thompson won the event for large schools (13.21). Athens’ Annamaire Montle finished in eighth (14.04) while Bella Sutton finished in 10th (14.30).
Boys’ 100 meter dash
In the boys’ 100 meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Makhi Williams finished in first (11.33). Three Athens County athletes finished behind him with Trimble’s Beau Burba (11.65), Nelsonville-York’s James Koska (11.88) and Trimble’s Tyler Hill (12.03) all finishing behind him. The Buckeyes’ Kaden McWilliams finished in 10th (12.33). Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy (12.84), Evan Hill (12.84) and Kelly Artiga (14.59) all competed as well.
In the large school division, Meigs’ Conlee Burnem won the event (11.19). Athens’ Anthony Sutton (11.45) finished in fifth while Micah Heflin (11.67) finished in eighth.
Girls’ 4x200 meter relay
Federal Hocking’s group of Stella Gilcher, Addison Joy, Kara Jarvis and Takira Walker won the small school girls’ 4x200 meter relay (1:59.14).
In the large school division, Chillicothe won the event (1:54.77) while Athens’ combination of Alexa Reed, Adelaide Littell, Iris Cooke and Bella Sutton finished in second place (1:57.47).
Boys’ 4x200 meter relay
On the boys’ side, Nelsonville-York’s group of Kaden McWilliams, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Makhi Williams took first place in the small school division for the 4x200 relay (1:35.25). Trimble’s group of Beau Burba, Brandon Burdette, Tyler Hill and Blake Stanley finished in second (1:39.63).
Lancaster won the event in the large schools division (1:35.08). Athens’ group of Alex Pero, Lucas Anglin, Micah Heflin and Tafari Smith finished in third place (1:38.80).
Girls’ 1600 meter run
In the girls’ 1600 meter run, Eastern’s Erica Durst won the small school event (5:40.52). Federal Hocking’s Piper Biesinger finished in eighth (6:31.88) while Nelsonville-York’s Alayna Okulich finished in ninth (6:41.89.) Federal Hocking’s Ava Tolson finished in 11th (6:43.52).
In the large school division, Unioto’s Cameron Walker finished in first (5:22.57). Athens’ Landis Corrigan finished in second (5:39.96).
Boys’ 1600 meter run
On the boys side, Whiteoak’s Landon Eyre won the 1600 meter run for small schools (4:33.14). Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson finished in third (4:43.93). The Lancers also had Devin Russell (5:36.48) finish in ninth. Nelsonville-York’s Noah Loge (5:37.93) and Briant Call (5:50.23) finished in 10th and 12th respectively.
Lancaster’s Zane Schorr won the event in the large schools division (4:33.75). Athens’ Matthew Kuhnert (5:05.06) finished in eighth while Abe Wooster (5:31.71) ended up in 17th place.
Girls’ 4x100 meter relay
In the girls’ 4x100 meter relay, Waterford won the small school division (56.74). Federal Hocking’s group of Stella Gilcher, Bella McVey, Addison Joy and Emma Amlin finished in fifth (59.48).
In the large school division, Lancaster took home the top time (53.26). Athens’ group of Alexa Reed, Adelaide Littell, Bella Sutton and Annamarie Montle finished in third (55.36).
Boys’ 4x100 meter relay
On the boys side of the same event, Nelsonville-York’s group of Kaden McWilliams, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Makhi Williams won the event for the small school division (46.67). Trimble’s group of Beau Burba, Brandon Burdette, Tyler Hill and Blake Stanley finished in third (49.31).
Lancaster’s quartet won the event for the large school division (45.86). Athens’ group of Alex Pero, Tafari Smith, Micah Heflin and Anthony Sutton finished in third (47.09).
Girls’ 400 meter dash
In the girls’ 400 meter dash, Eastern’s Lilly Simpson took home first place in the small school’s division (1:08.14). Federal Hocking’s Kara Jarvis finished in sixth (1:13.47) while Nelsonville-York’s Felisha Hoppstetter finished in 11th (1:21.50).
In the large school’s division, Chillicothe’s Kiera Archer won the event (1:04.46). Athens’ Olivia Smart finished in fifth (1:08.27) while Charlotte Myers finished in ninth (1:12.24).
Boys’ 100 meter dash
On the boys’ side, Belpre’s Carter Norman won the 400 meter dash in the small school division (54.77). Nelsonville-York’s Javier Garcia finished in second (56.72) while Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy came in third place. Caleb Layton finished in fifth for the Buckeyes (59.48). Nelsonville-York also had Kadin Domino (1:04.56) and Ryder Huddy-Dawley (1:05.78) compete while Kelly Artiga (1:14.33) also ran for Federal Hocking.
Chillicothe’s Lucas Rinehart (53.80) won the event in the large school division. Athens’ Braedyn Ohmer finished in fifth (55.91).
Girls’ 300 meter hurdles
In the girls’ 300 meter hurdles, Fisher Catholic’s Abby Krooner won in the small school division (53.99). Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken finished right behind her in second (55.32).
In the large school’s division, Chillicothe’s Jacey Harding took home the top spot (50.60). Jillian Bourque (54.86) and Alexa Reed (54.94) finished in fifth and sixth place respectively for Athens.
Boys’ 300 meter hurdles
On the boys’ side, Layne Wright won the small school’s event for South Gallia (44.34). Trent Morrissey (45.37) and A.J. Stone finished in fourth and fifth place respectively for Nelsonville-York. Trimble’s Blake Stanley finished in 11th (50.52)
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Brendon Simcox won the event (42.24). Athens’ Lucas Anglin (44.18) finished in third.
Girls’ 800 meter run
In the girls’ 800 meter run, Fisher Catholic’s Ruby Hagy won the event in the small school division (2:30.69). In the large school division, Unioto’s Cameron Walker won the event (2:31.85). Athens’ Kate Kotses finished in 10th place (2:58.79).
Boys’ 800 meter run
On the boys’ side, Whiteoak’s Weston Blair won the 800 meter run for the small school division (2:12.11). Nelsonville-York’s Jeff McLaughlin (2:39.06), Kadin Domino (2:41.37) and Briant Call (2:43.11) finished in 12-14th place.
Lancaster’s Wes Taylor won the event in the large school’s division (2:03.79). Athens’ Alexander Wotchka finished in seventh (2:15.71).
Girls’ 200 meter dash
In the girls’ 200 meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey (27.33) edged out Trimble’s Jaylee Orsborne (27.79) to win the small school’s division. Nelsonville-York also had Selena Sagage (31.80) and Ashlynn Molihan (32.09) compete. Federal Hocking had Addison Joy (30.54), Kara Jarvis (30.94), Stella Gilcher (31.89) and Emma Amlin (33.07) compete.
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Jacilynn Sark won the event (27.22). Athens’ Adelaide Littell finished in seventh (28.98).
Boys’ 200 meter dash
On the boys’ side, Nelsonville-York’s Makhi Williams won the 200 meter dash in the small school’s division (23.14). Trimble’s Beau Burba finished in second (23.65) while the Buckeyes’ Landen Inman finished in third (24.13). Federal Hocking’s Evan Hill (27.92) and Kelly Artiga (31.33).
In the large school’s division, Chillicothe’s Mamo Willison won the event (23.03). Athens’ Tafari Smith finished in sixth (24.03) while Anthony Sutton finished in eighth (24.25).
Girls’ 3200 meter run
In the girls 3200 meter run, Liberty Union’s Alison Sponseller won the event in the small school’s division (13:44.71). Federal Hocking’s Emma Lucas finished in fourth (15:09.65).
In the large school’s division, Athens’ Sophia Szolosi won the event (11:30.37). Samantha Layton also ran for Athens, placing in seventh (14:14.21).
Boys’ 3200 meter run
On the boys’ side, Fisher Catholic’s Noah Sharp won the event for the small school’s division (9:45.26). Lancaster’s Trevor Lanoy won the event in the large school’s division (9:53.71).
Girls’ 4x400 meter relay
In the girls’ 4x400 meter relay, Fisher Catholic finished in first in the small school’s division (4:52.13). Federal Hocking’s group of Kara Jarvis, Addison Joy, Piper Biesinger and Olivia Amlin finished in third (5:07.05).
Lancaster’s quartet won the event in the large school’s division (4:41.66). Athens’ group of Charlotte Myers, Iris Cooke, Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart finished in second (4:44.39).
Boys’ 4x400 meter relay
On the boys’ side, Nelsonville-York’s group of Trent Morrissey, Javier Garcia, Caleb Layton and Hudson Stalder won the event in the small school’s division (4:03.38).
In the large school’s division, Lancaster won the event (3:44.00). Athens’ group of Tafari Smith, Lucas Anglin, Braedyn Ohmer and Alexander Wotchka finished in eighth (4:08.89).
Girls’ discuss throw
In the girls’ small school discus throw, South Gallia’s Ryleigh Halley won the event (106-10). Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin finished in third (95-03). The Buckeyes also had Cali Papineau (69-03), Emily Davis (62-00), Molly Sullivan (60-00), Madi Sullivan (54-07) and Kylie Bishop (49-07) compete. Federal Hocking’s Abby Householder finished in ninth (72-11) while Emma Amlin (52-01) also competed.
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Peyton Wilson won the event (109-01). Athens’ Malia Howell finished in 13th place (67-01).
Boys’ discuss throw
On the boys’ side, Belpre’s Loudon Wolfe won the event (111-11). Nelsonville-York’s Caleb Layton finished in fourth (100-06) while Jaron Layton (79-10), Zach Withrow (76-02) and Logan Osborn (59-08) competed for the Buckeyes. Trimble’s Brayden Brown finished in seventh (94-09). Federal Hocking’s Cameron Terrel (66-11) and Joe Householder (58-02) finished in 17th and 20th place respectively.
In the large school’s division, Parkersburg’s Jackson Mills finished in first (125-03). Athens’ Ryan Bentley (91-02) and Ryan Mathena (81-00) finished in 13th and 17th place respectively.
Girls’ high jump
In the girls’ high jump, Liberty Union’s Natalie Cotton won the small school’s division (4-10.00). Nelsonville-York’s Alayna Okulich (4-04.00) and Charlie Fisk (4-02.00) finished in fifth and seventh place respectively.
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Sienna Westbrooks won the event (5-00.00). Athens’ Abby Stroh finished in seventh (4-06.00).
Boys’ high jump
On the boys’ side, South Gallia’s Levi Wolford won the event for the small school’s division (5-08.00). Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy finished in sixth place (5-02.00). Chillicothe’s Tre King won the event in the large school’s division (6-00.00).
Girls’ long jump
In the girls’ long jump, Waterford’s Kendall Sury won the small school’s division (15-07.00). Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken came in second (14-09.75). Federal Hocking’s Takira Walker finished in ninth (12-11.50) while Nelsonville-York’s Paisley Stalder finished in 14th place (12-02.25).
Logan’s Kylie Arnett won the event in the large school’s division (15-08.00). Athens’ Abby Stroh (13-06.25) and Rachel Prange (12-02.00) finished in 12th and 21st place respectively.
Boys’ long jump
On the boys’ side, Nelsonville-York’s Landen Inman won the long jump event in the small school’s division (20-09.50). MaCalob Pickett also competed for the Buckeyes, placing fifth (19-05.00). Federal Hocking’s Evan Hill finished in 15th (16-01.00).
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Daniel Edwards won the event (21-06.00). Athens’ Alex Pero (19-00.00) and Timothy Chesser (17-04.75) finished in 10th and 17th place respectively.
Girls’ shot put
In the girls’ shot put, South Gallia’s Ryleigh Halley finished in first for the small school’s division (32-08.50). Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin (32-01.50), Kyleigh Warren (30-06.00) and Michaela Sommers (27-05.50) finished in second, fourth and eighth place respectively. They also had Kylie Bishop (20-05.00) and Emilee Payne (15-00.00) compete in the event.
Federal Hocking’s Havala Biesinger (23-02.00), Abby Householder (21-07.00) and Sydney Knisley (15-11.50) finished in 14th, 17th and 27th place respectively. Trimble’s Grace Adkins (21-00.00) finished in 20th.
In the large school’s division, Lancaster’s Peyton Wilson won the event (39-01.00). Athens’ A.J. Knapp (27-07.00) and Malia Howell (20-04.00) finished in eighth and 21st place respectively.
Boys’ shot put
On the boys’ side, Belpre’s Loudon Wolfe won the event in the small school’s division (44-09.00). Nelsonville-York’s Will Odenthal (35-06.00) and Grady Carlson (34-07.00) finished in seventh and 10th place respectively. The Buckeyes also had Eli Smeeks (31-07.50), Andrew Koping (31-00.00), Colton Pancake (30-08.50), Zach Withrow (28-06.50) and Logan Osborn (22-09.00) compete.
Trimble’s Tyler Jordan (34-09.50) and Brayden Brown (32-09.00) finished in ninth and 13th place respectively. Federal Hocking’s Joe Householder (26-05.50), Cameron Terrel (24-04.00) and Thomas Schwarzel (24-01.50) also competed.
In the large school’s division, Logan’s Kallen Wilson won the event (45-01.00). Athens’ Braylon Bacon (37-10.50) and Ryan Bentley (37-00.00) finished seventh and eighth place respectively.
Girls’ pole vault
In the girls’ pole vault, Fairfield Christian’s Alexandra Wilkinson won the small school’s division (9-00.00). Federal Hocking’s Stella Gilcher finished in second (8-00.00).
No other pole vault event took place due to inclement wind in the area.
