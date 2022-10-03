Division is an integral aspect of sports. Separation is needed to create rivalries and conjure up some emotion when playing.
That is, until you step off the court.
In a matchup of the two best teams in the Tri-Valley Conference, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (16-1, 8-0) went on the road and got avenged an early season loss to Trimble (14-4, 8-0). Winning in five sets, the scores went (20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 10-15)
Much more important than the action on the court was the atmosphere surrounding it. Saturday’s contest was the annual edition of the Volley for the Cure game. The festivities were started off with raffles for charity, one including a volleyball that was purchased for $400.
“It seems to be a tradition, every year we’ll play Trimble for a Volley for the Cure game. It’s a very important cause. I don’t know of two stronger communities in Ohio besides Glouster and Nelsonville,” Said Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York. “They come together a lot. We’re rivals on the floor but we know we can come together off the floor and try to make something good happen. Commend their coach for putting this all together and it’s definitely for a good cause.”
It was a fantastic day and cause off the court. On it though, we saw exactly what was expected of two teams sitting atop their divisions. For teams that rarely see games go more than three sets, it’s the second time this season that we’ve seen these two schools battle to the bitter end.
“I think, for both teams, it’s a rivalry game. Nelsonville probably doesn’t play anyone in their league as tough as this and we might not play anybody in our league as tough as this,” said Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Lady Tomcats. “It’s just the way it goes between Trimble and Nelsonville.”
Trimble slipped up in the first set despite ultimately only falling by five points. A mixture of sloppy play early plus a scary moment later made it a difficult first frame for the Lady Tomcats.
While going for a ball, Jacie Orsborne collided with a teammate and fell to the floor awkwardly. Favoring her wrist, she was taken out of the game momentarily. The senior though quickly got back up and entered in the game. She finished with 38 assists on the night to go along with seven digs, four kills and a couple of blocks in the loss.
On the Buckeyes side, Chloe Lehman was a huge part of building the initial lead and holding on for the long haul. The junior finished with 18 kills to help power Nelsonville-York.
Trimble stormed back during the next two sets to take the lead in the match, in part due to the play of Katelynn Coey and Faith Handley. Coey finished the afternoon with 19 kills to go along with 11 digs and a block. Handley on the other hand had a versatile, all-around game. She finished with 14 kills, 15 digs, six aces and two blocks.
The Lady Tomcats looked as if they were going for the kill, shooting up to a 8-4 lead to start the fourth set before the Buckeyes started roaring back.
“We had a little discussion after the third set. Actually, when we played them the first time, they won the first one, then we won the next two and they won the last two so we were trying to flip that on them, that was our goal,” Dicken mentioned after the win. “That was our goal, after the third set, to flip the script on them and try to come out of here on top in five sets.”
The flip started in the fourth when the Buckeyes had to scratch out a win in the fourth set while facing the potential of going home. Lyndsey Spencer and Abby Riffle were huge parts of the comeback, recording 16 and 15 digs respectively on the afternoon.
The Buckeyes sprinted off into the fifth set and never looked back. They got up to a 9-1 lead before holding off a Trimble comeback long enough. The result was disappointing for the Lady Tomcats, but Lackey knows that it’s a worthwhile loss.
“This is great. I think this year, our schedule is probably the hardest, we’ve played a lot of DI and DII teams. With tournaments coming up you want games like this every night. I never want three set sweeps; I want five set matches every night because it just makes the girls learn how to life a little bit better. Volleyball is great but if they don’t learn how to overcome adversity, like in a game like this, it doesn’t mean anything.”
The rivalry between these two schools and towns is more about competitive nature rather than actual disdain.
It’s refreshing to see two powerhouse programs get together and celebrate something more than volleyball, while also having a competitive match on the floor.
