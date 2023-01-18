The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes picked up a non-conference win on the road on Tuesday, dismantling Southern 55-37 in a balanced scoring attack.
That dominance didn’t really show up until the second half however, as it was a close and competitive game for the first portion of the night.
Andrew Conner got things started, shooting 3-5 in the first quarter for six to help guide the Buckeyes. He ended up finishing with a team-leading 10 points on the night. Keagan Swope had the other four points for Nelsonville-York in the quarter. The junior himself finished with eight on the night.
Southern was able to stay close early in part to Cruz Brinager, who had five of his team-leading 11 for the Tornadoes in the first quarter as the Buckeyes held a one-point lead after the first frame.
More even scoring occurred in the second quarter as the Buckeyes outscored Southern 13-12 to grab a two-point lead heading into the halftime break. Leighton Loge scored four of his 10 total points during the second.
Nelsonville-York came out of the locker room and subsequently stymied any offensive rhythm from Southern. They were able to hold the Tornadoes to two points in the entire third quarter with the one bucket coming from Tristyn Sellers.
On the flip side, Nelsonville-York grabbed a commanding lead after a 16-point quarter from themselves. James Koska hit a pair of three’s in the frame to help guide the Buckeyes to a 39-23 lead heading into the final quarter.
Southern regained their form, actually outscoring Nelsonville-York in the final frame. The damage was already done though, as the Buckeyes scored enough themselves to cruise to the 18-point victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.