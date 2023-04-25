Nelsonville-York softball picked up nine hits but committed four errors, falling 6-4 to Meigs on the road on Monday. Abby Riffle led the Lady Buckeyes at the plate with a 2-4 day, including her second home run in three games.
Hayleigh Gautier got the start in the circle and pitched all six innings for Nelsonville-York, collecting eight hits while only allowing one earned run, striking out two in the process.
Brooklyn Richards also excelled at the plate, going 3-3 while also drawing a walk. Trinity Shockey, Brooklyn Gerity, Emmie Fowler and Gautier all grabbed one hit in the loss. Fowler also added an RBI.
Falling down early, the Lady Buckeyes allowed two runs to Meigs in the first inning and ultimately headed into the top of the fourth facing a 3-0 deficit. One would come across to cut the deficit when Fowler drilled an RBI single to right field, bringing in Gerity.
Two singles from Shockey and Gerity in the following inning would get runners on board before Riffle drilled a three-run shot to center field, giving the Lady Buckeyes a 4-3 lead at the time.
The hope wouldn’t last for long though as Meigs responded with a pair of RBI singles in the following frame, regaining the lead. A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth would bring home the final run for the Lady Marauders.
The Lady Buckeyes would get two more on base, looking to strike before Gautier grounded out to end the contest.
