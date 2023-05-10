If you’re in the postseason, you might as well make it exciting.
After already scoring one in the seventh inning to keep its season alive, No. 23 seeded Nelsonville-York secured a wild 11-10 walk-off victory over No. 26 seeded North Adams in the Sectional Semi-Final on Tuesday. A fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of Hayleigh Gautier that would score Emmie Fowler proved to be the game-winning play.
At the plate, the Lady Buckeyes had a standout performance from a litany of batters. Brooklyn Gerity led the way with a 3-5 day, grabbing three RBIs, while Trinity Shockey also had a three-hit day, scoring three runs in the process.
Fowler, Brooklyn Richards and Emma Fields all had two-hit days while Abby Riffle, Cayleigh Dupler, Kyleigh Warren and Gautier all collected one.
The Lady Buckeyes seemed to find themselves chasing a whole lot in this one. After North Adams put two on the board in the top of the first, Nelsonville-York started to slowly chip away at the lead.
Following a leadoff single from Shockey, the center fielder would later come around to score on an error from North Adams off the bat of Fowler, cutting the lead in half. An RBI single from Warren in the following inning would tie the game up at two.
The fortunes seemed to be swinging against the Lady Buckeyes at the time as North Adams exploded for four runs in the top of the third to take a commanding lead at the time. An RBI single from Richards in the bottom of the frame would start another comeback effort for the Lady Buckeyes.
In the following frame, Nelsonville-York would continue to chip at the lead, this time with an RBI single off the bat of Gerity. The two teams would then trade off runs in the fifth as North Adams clinged to a one-run lead.
After scoring one more in the top of the sixth, Nelsonville-York headed into the bottom of the frame facing another two-run deficit. An RBI double from Riffle combined with an error on the next play would tie the game up at eight apiece. The Lady Buckeyes would then take its first lead of the game when Gautier smacked an RBI single to second.
The good vibes quickly subsided though as North Adams would score two more, taking a lead going into the bottom of the seventh. Shockey would get on base in the seventh with a single and then come all the way around to score on a double off the bat of Gerity, tying the game up at 10.
Riffle, who was in the circle at this point, shut North Adams down quickly in the top of the eighth before Gautier’s game-winning contact in the bottom of the inning as Nelsonville-York lived to see another day.
The Lady Buckeyes will now travel to face No. 2 seeded West in the Sectional Finals on Thursday.
