Under the sweltering heat of an August night, a sense of normalcy flooded through Boston Field at Nelsonville-York. The stands were packed, the lights were shining. We even got to see a little vomit reach the turf Friday during the Buckeyes' 16-0 shutout victory over Trimble High School.
"We've got some things we've got to work on. We were far from perfect tonight, but the biggest thing is that we tackled way better than last week," Rusty Richards, the head coach at Nelsonville-York said after the win.
It was a defensive battle all night, but the stars shined brightest when they needed to. The returning defensive player of the year in the Tri-Valley Conference, Leighton Loge looked even better this time around in the first action of his senior year. The 6-2, 185 lbs leader was a handful on both sides of the ball for the Buckeyes. He had 20 tackles on the night to go along with 84 yards receiving on two catches.
"It's all on film really, you just watch enough film you kind of know," Loge said after the win. "There's always room for improvement. I wasn't perfect tonight, no one was, but there's stuff you have to work on."
At first glance on Friday it looked like Trimble was going to be able to run through the Buckeye defense all night. They held on to the ball for most of the first quarter on the initial drive, methodically moving down the field into the red zone.
Then a switch flipped.
The Buckeye defense held strong, forcing them to an incomplete pass on fourth down while Trimble was in field goal range.
"After the first drive, they got better. They didn't stand up as much. Trimble runs the wishbone, they don't do a lot that you have to prepare for but what they do, they do it well."
Loge took a shovel pass 67 yards on the first play from scrimmage for Nelsonville-York to set the tone of the night and electrify the Boston Field crowd for the first time in 2022. A few plays later, Hudson Stalder punched the ball in on an inside handoff to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead as the first quarter ran down.
Nelsonville-York had another opportunity to open this game when they started driving down the field late into the second quarter. They couldn’t capitalize though, fumbling inside the red zone to squander the chance. Along with doing everything else in the game, Loge jumped on another loose ball the very next drive that would’ve put the Tomcats in favorable field possession in the final minutes of the first half.
The suffocating defense took over for the Buckeyes once the sun dropped below the horizon. A forced fumble and defensive stand had the Tomcats punting within their own five yard line.
An impressive return by Tommy Mitchell set the Buckeyes up in enemy territory heading into the final quarter. A field goal from Ben Perry made it a two-score game with 10 minutes left in the contest.
"What's funny is we literally just got Ben back this week. He had a broken collarbone and he was able to kick only, according to Dr. Sergio, and he literally just kicked Wednesday night," Richards jokingly noted after the game. "He looked a little rusty because he hadn't kicked in over a month but that was big."
Mitchell eventually burst through the line for a 39-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on the win, pushing it up to a 16-point lead.
"We're synchronizing history here. We lose five in a row? You were a part of it, otherwise you could be the one that turned the tide," Richards said to his seniors before the game in their last opening night. "Got the series going back in our way, so that's what they'll be remembered for."
