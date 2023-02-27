Seeing their first fruitful season in years, Nelsonville-York’s good luck ran out on Saturday night with a 67-34 loss to Fairland in the Sectional Finals. They only found themselves down five points at halftime before the Dragons turned up the heat at home and outpaced the Buckeyes to send them home.
The Dragons were led by Chase Allen, who took a game-high 19 shots on the night but finished with 28 points on 11 makes. On the Nelsonville-York side, no single player could really put things together on the night. Nobody reached double-digits with James Koska leading the team with eight points. Keagan Swope had seven while each of AJ Stone, Leighton Loge and Andrew Conner each had four.
Despite what the scoreboard would eventually read, it was a closely contested game through the first half of the night. Koska and Swope each had four in the opening quarter as Nelsonville-York only found themselves down one point after the first quarter.
The second was much of the same, but the decline in offense was becoming apparent for the Buckeyes. Only able to score eight points in the second half, Nelsonville-York went into the locker room down 23-18, still in a good spot to make a comeback effort. It would never come to fruition though.
The Buckeyes could only muster up three points in the third quarter with a Landon Inman bucket and Swope free throw rounding out scoring. This drought allowed Fairland the opportunity to take control of the game.
They did in an emphatic way, putting up 26 points in the third quarter to essentially put this one to bed. Allen had 11 in the third for the Dragons as four other players pitched in at least three points.
Going into the fourth facing a 28-point deficit, it was all but over for Nelsonville-York. The Buckeyes didn’t just fold over, scoring 13 points in the final frame, but Fairland kept up the continued pressure and refused to stop scoring, allowing them to cruise to the 33-point win at the end.
The Buckeyes ended one of their best seasons in recent memory with a 15-9 record.
