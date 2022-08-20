You could, for the most part, describe Ohio University football pretty simply when trying to assess the 2022 season.
They can only go up from here.
Some of that is objective.
It is obviously possible to do worse than another 3-9 season. It’s not likely, but not impossible. On the other hand, there are some aspects of the program that they legitimately can’t be worse in.
The Bobcats were statistically the worst passing offense in the league throughout the 2021 season. Out of 12 teams in the Mid-American Conference, they ranked dead last in passing yards per game and passing touchdowns. Ohio averaged 184 passing yards a game and only tossed 11 touchdowns on the year.
Northern Illinois was the only comparable adversary in this department. The next closest team after that was Ball State, who averaged over 30 yards more per game through the air.
It was obvious for not only the quarterback, but the wide receiver group as a whole, that improvements need to be immediately made for this program to get back to continuous bowl contention.
“Our quarterback situation is solidified, I think we know the guy that’s going to be back there for the most part,” Dwayne Dixon, the OU wide receivers coach, said to the Messenger when asked about what has improved over the offseason in the passing game. “That guy getting it to the playmakers, he understands it a little bit better. He’s healthy and I feel like we’ve got a good group of quarterbacks who don’t mind throwing the ball. They use their legs when they have to and they want to get the ball to the playmakers.”
While the quarterback situation may be getting fixed, the wide receiving room still needed an influx of talent to step up heading into this season. They’re going to be reliant on some of the younger talent to grow up and become impact players, but they had far too many holes to fill to just rely on people inside the program. They had to take advantage of the landscape of college football these days.
One of the ways they filled the void was by bringing in Jacoby Jones, a JUCO transfer from Northwest Mississippi Community College. Jones comes over to Athens boasting a three-year stat line that includes 61 catches for 893 yards and five touchdowns. He looks to be the perfect blend of size and speed to give this offense another legitimate weapon.
“I’m an all-around receiver. I’m 6-1, 220 and a lot of people see me and think I can’t move,” Jones said. “But I think I’m a pretty speedy receiver, so I can be a deep threat and I can also go up and get it. Whatever way I’m utilized in this offense I can do it. I feel like I can bring a lot to the table.”
Jones should be fighting for immediate playing time once the season starts. He’s done nothing but impress his coaching staff and those around the program in his short time as a Bobcat.
“Strength, toughness and a way to get the ball down the field quickly. He competes for the ball, very strong and every athletic,” Dixon said about the newcomer. “A quick twitch type of player, I really feel fortunate to have a guy like him that’s going to bring some energy to the group.”
It sounds like Jones is going to be a key part to reaching the aspirations this team has. It can’t come from just him though, there needs to be some growth and improvement from those who’ve been inside the program already.
Throughout the summer there has been a name that’s been thrown around multiple times as someone expected to break out this season: Miles Cross.
Now a sophomore, Cross played in all 12 games last season as a freshman but didn’t get all that much of a look on the offense. He finished 2021 with 11 catches for 124 yards. He’s still looking for his first career touchdown.
The program, though, has been raving about Cross all summer, it seems they expect the 6-1, 213 lbs wide out to break out this season along with some others.
“I think Miles Cross has really stepped up his game and is playing with confidence and using his strength and athleticism to make plays,” Dixon said about the young receiver. “James Bostic has really come on as a big, strong 228- lbs guy that can run. When he gets the ball in his hands he’s more like a running back and I feel like he can make some things happen.”
“Sam Wiglusz is a guy that’s coming in from Ohio State that’s really showing that he can understand and learn quickly and adjust to things. He can track the ball very well and he understands schemes and how to get open.”
It seems as if the Bobcats will have legitimate weapons on the outside once again this season. It shouldn’t shock the community to see the passing game make a drastic improvement in a short amount of time.
