Coming into the 2022 season with such a loaded running backs room, Nolan McCormack was a name barely being uttered by anyone not inside the program.
The 5-10, 219 lbs tail back from Mason, Ohio redshirted his freshman season in 2021 after not receiving any touches last year. Entering 2022, there wasn’t much thought to that changing a whole lot. A litany of injuries in the running backs room quickly thrusted McCormack into a starting role, something he’s been preparing for his whole time here.
“I think it’s all about staying ready every week. The coaches do a great job of preparing everybody on the depth chart,” McCormack said to the media on Thursday. “I just come in and do the same thing every week and just making sure to stay ready for when my number is called.”
It’s expected to hear that out of any athlete. The whole reason you play the game at this high of a level is that you believe you are talented enough to make an impact in the game. McCormack was definitely ready but being ready and actually having your number called is two completely different things. Still though, Nolan had ideas that he was about to be put in.
“Obivously when O’Shaan [Allison] went down during fall camp I started to realize that we were going to need a third running back to go in. Going in to FAU week I wasn’t really sure how many reps I was going to get but I was ready to go then. So with Julian [Ross] going down that’s when I really realized that I was going to have to start playing a lot so that Sieh [Bangura] wasn’t playing a lot.”
With Bangura going down with a slight injury this past week, McCormack was then thrusted into the starting role against Fordham. He fared admirably in his first true collegiate test despite the game ultimately becoming an air show.
The redshirt freshman provided a nice balance whenever yards were needed to be made up in the ground game. He finished with 62 yards on 17 carries but added most of his yards through the air. McCormack caught seven balls out of the backfield for 81 yards in the victory.
“It was great,” McCormack said about the experience of the win over Fordham. “Really we’re just glad to get the win so I think that’s the biggest thing for everybody.”
With the status of the running back room still up in the air, McCormack may be asked to step up once again at Kent State this week for the first action of Mid-American Conference play. While the neophyte hasn’t had much experience in game so far, he’s more than prepared to step in to the role.
