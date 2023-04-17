While we’re currently in Bat ‘Cat season, the people of Athens will always find time to see what their gridiron Bobcats are up to. Ohio football concluded their spring practice season on Saturday with the annual spring scrimmage. The open practice allowed an opportunity for their fans to indulge in some football for a little bit of time before another hiatus until summer camp.
While we weren’t able to find out much, there were some notable moments out of Saturday’s practice that will at least give some update as to how the program is looking. Let’s take a quick dive into some of the more important notes from the day.
Rourke’s Road Back
The number one thing on all fans' minds heading into the day was the status of Kurtis Rourke. The 2022 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year is still recovering from ACL surgery from the fall.
In an interview with the Messenger a few weeks ago, head coach Tim Albin noted that the star quarterback was ahead of schedule in recovery, making the idea of Rourke being ready to be under center against San Diego St. on Aug. 26 all the more possible.
That’s still months away though, and it’s clearly evident that Rourke is going to need that time.
The redshirt senior was in full pads and participated during pre-practice warmups and stretching lines. He then threw in some 7-7 action but that was only for a few minutes.
Having a knee brace on his surgically-repaired ligament, Rourke clearly wasn’t at 100% speed but he doesn’t need to be at this time. He has months to go in his recovery, but every sign is pointing in the positive direction as of now.
Deciphering The Defense
Most of the key players from the offensive side of the ball will be returning this season. The same can not be said about the defense. Although the linebacking core and the cornerbacks will all be returners with experience, the defensive line and safety positions will be going through some major changes.
There wasn’t a whole lot from Saturday’s practice to gauge the defense. Nearly every starter wasn’t suited up, allowing a whole bunch of new talent and unfamiliar faces to see the field.
There were no real standout performers in the back end of the scrimmage, but that was understandable given the type of plays the offense was running. They’ll have to replace both Tariq Drake and Zack Sanders at the safety spot, those positions are still unknown.
As mentioned before, what they do have is experience at the corner position with Torrie Cox Jr. and Justin Birchette, it’s something Birchette finds valuable as the defensive unit shapes into form and everybody gets comfortable with the playbook.
“Basically we’re just working on depth on the back end of our defense,” Birchette noted after the scrimmage. “Just being all on the same page and treating everybody as equals no matter if you’re a senior or a freshman or sophomore. Everybody comes into work every single day.”
On the defensive line, it was also tough to make any real assessments with the team rotating players consistently through the day. They’ll have time to figure it all out, but some unknown prospects are going to have to make some serious noise for the Bobcats defense this upcoming season.
Fresh Meat
Saturday’s scrimmage also gave fans a first look into some of the brand new Bobcats entering the fray.
On the offensive side of the ball, a pair of freshmen turned heads in limited action. Rickey Hunt, a freshman running back from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, had some good action in his limited reps. While he’ll have a long road to taking the starting spot with Sieh Bangura currently holding down the fort, it’s exciting to see what the future of the running back position might hold.
“I didn’t even know he was a freshman with how good he’s been doing this spring,” Jacoby Jones, one of the leading returning wide receivers said of the newcomers' impact early in spring. “He kind of jumped straight in, he’s been learning the playbook and hasn’t had a lot of missed assignments. I’m excited from what I’ve seen of him. He looks good.”
Aside from him, freshman gunslinger Jacob Winters looked promising in his limited reps. The Jackson High School product looked incredibly accurate and comfortable working with the backups in the scrimmage. C.J. Harris earned the backup position at the end of last year with the Arizona Bowl victory, but it’s good to know that they might have some promise at the position once he and Rourke eventually end their times as Bobcats.
“For me, it’s working on consistency. Staying consistent with my throws, staying consistent with the offense and just trying to get better.” Harris said after the scrimmage when asked what he’s been focused on ever since the bowl victory.”
